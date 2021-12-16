2022 Acura MDX Starts Out At $67,745 But Tops Out Over $73K: News

Acura is expanding its performance “Type S” lineup to SUVs with the updated MDX — but it won’t come cheap. (Images: Acura)

Acura announced pricing for the 2022 MDX Type S.

Performance SUVs are the hot ticket item at the moment, not to mention a profitable venture for automakers. That’s why virtually every brand now has a juiced up version, and that includes the Type S version of the 2022 Acura MDX. Like it’s sedan sibling, you get turbocharged power, adaptive damping, Brembo front brakes and Super Handling All-Wheel Drive. However, if you want the added practicality of a three-row crossover with the go-faster pieces, be warned: It is going to cost you.

How much, exactly? That depends on whether or not you equip your MDX Type S with the Advance Package. For standard equipment, you get the 355 horsepower turbo V6, a 10-speed automatic transmission, 21-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch infotainment display, digital instrument cluster and head-up display, among the plethora of goodies. In MDX terms, even the base Type S comes well-equipped, but it costs $67,745 with destination charges.

Spring for the Advance Package, and you’ll get swankier features like massaging seats and a 25-speaker, 1000-watt ELS Studio 3D system. You also get a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats (heated & ventilated front seats come standard on all Type S models). The Advance Package sets itself further apart with a 360-degree camera, hands-free power tailgate, acoustic laminated rear door glass and more plush floor mats and carpeting. In short, you get more luxury, but then you also have to part with $73,095 for the fully-loaded model.

On the whole, that pricing more or less falls in line with that of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. If you’re interested, the 2022 Acura MDX Type S goes on sale next week.

