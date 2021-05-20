The Former STIG Puts The New Acura TLX Type S To The Ultimate Test On The Road And On The Track!

The 2021 Acura TLX Type S offers a compelling alternative to other mid-range luxury performance sedans, at least on paper. But how does it actually perform? (Images: Acura)

Finally, we really get to test the 2021 Acura TLX Type S.

It’s been months in the making, but finally we at TFL get our first crack at the revived Type S nameplate. Packing 355 horsepower from its turbo V6, standard all-wheel drive and Brembo brakes, this sharper and faster TLX should be a solid alternative to the likes of BMW’s M340i, Audi’s S4, and the Mercedes-AMG C43. But to really find out, we need to give Acura’s newest hot sedan a proper shakedown. In this video, none other than former Top Gear USA Stig, pro racing driver and presenter Paul Gerrard takes the TLX Type S out onto the track at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and on the road to test its mettle.

Here’s what the 2021 Acura TLX Type S brings to the table for the money. Apart from that transverse-mounted V6 and torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, you get 20-inch wheels as standard wrapped in Pirelli Cinturato P7 tires. The High Performance Wheel and Tire package takes things up another notch, with lighter (by 21 pounds), NSX-influenced 5-spoke wheels and wider, 255-millimeter Pirelli P-Zero summer tires. The sport-tuned chassis uses double-wishbone front suspension, as well as adaptive damping and 4-piston front brake calipers.

While those features are designed with track use in mind, Acura didn’t skimp on luxury either. You still get Milano leather seats, a 17-speaker ELS Studio 3D audio system and a 10.2-inch infotainment display. Acura also brings a full suite of driver assistance and safety technologies. Check out the video below to see how that all comes together as a cohesive package:

The 2021 Acura TLX Type S starts at $53,325, while that tire package bumps up the price to $54,125. Acura’s high-performance variant will hit dealers in June.