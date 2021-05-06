2021 Acura TLX Type S: Here’s Your First Hands-On Look: Video

After the Type S name faded away a decade ago (even longer in the U.S. market), it’s officially back on the new Acura TLX. (Photos: Acura)

Type S is back!

After the initial reveal last year and with hype building around the first Type S in a decade — the name went dormant after the Canadian CSX-Type S ceased production back in 2011 — we’ve been itching to test this performance sedan ourselves. Fortunately, now we have the opportunity to do just that. None other than ex-Top Gear USA Stig and pro racing driver Paul Gerrard will give the TLX Type S a proper shakedown. Acura invited us out to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to really see whether their new faster variant has performance chops worthy of that name. We aren’t able to discuss driving impressions just yet, but expect that video in a couple weeks, on May 20.

This isn’t the only hot version we’ll see from Acura, either. In time, the MDX Type S will officially make its way to dealers, bringing the name into the fiercely competitive crossover market.

2021 TLX Type S

What does the TLX Type S bring to the table?

The 2021 Acura TLX Type S returns with a 3.0-liter, turbocharged V6 engine. That pumps out a healthy 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Apart from sportier tuning for crisper, faster shifts, Acura also tuned the suspension and fitted Brembo front brakes, not to mention the quad exhaust outlets.

While performance is the name of the game here, Acura competes in the luxury segment against the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Audi S4. To that end, you get a 17-speaker ELS Studio 3D sound system, ultrasuede interior apointments and a 10.2-inch infotainment system. If you’re looking for a way to stand out a bit, there’s also the option of the Tiger Eye Pearl exterior color.

We’ll have more information soon on the new TLX Type S, but for now you can take a closer look around all its features in the video below. The car itself will hit dealers imminently, as well, with pricing in the low-$50,000s.