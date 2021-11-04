2022 Acura MDX Type S Lands In December, With Prices In The “High-$60,000” Range: News

The 2022 Acura MDX Type S brings in a turbocharged V6 to the brand’s three-row flagship crossover. (Images: Acura)

We know the Acura MDX Type S will be here before the end of the year — and now we know what it will cost.

Hotter SUVs are in fashion right now, and the 2022 Acura MDX Type S gives you another option if you want some oomph in your family hauler. Now, the automaker announced more specific details on when it’s coming, as well as how much the hotter MDX will cost. According to the company’s official statement, the Type S will hit dealers in December, with prices starting in the “high-$60,000” range.

At its heart, the MDX Type S gets a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 like its TLX sedan counterpart. That lifts power output from 290 in the standard MDX to 355 horsepower, while you also get 354 lb-ft of torque. The performance model also adds in air suspension with adaptive damping, 14.3-inch Brembo front brakes and a more sportily-tuned version of Acura’s 10-speed automatic transmission. Thanks to that air suspension, this model can also raise itself to provide up to 9.4 inches of ground clearance. The automaker touts that ability for deep snow as well as rough terrain, while the car can also lower itself for better handling.

There is one key choice for the 2022 Acura MDX Type S: the Advance Package. You’ll mainly get more on the tech front with that option, including a head-up display, heated steering wheel and 25-speaker, 1,000-watt ELS Studio 3D Signature Edition audio system. The Advance Package also replaces the aluminum trim with open pore wood, and adds in heated outboard rear seats, a surround-view camera and hands-free power liftgate.

How does the price stack up against its rivals?

It’s likely the MDX Type S with the Advance Package will start somewhere in the $70,000 range, given the extra options. For the moment, though, Acura did not provide exact figures, other than to offer at least a ball park figure for what to expect with the performance-oriented MDX.

Even in that bracket, the MDX Type S still offers up a competitive package against similarly-equipped three-row models like the BMW X5 xDrive40i, Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 and the 3.0-liter Audi Q7. The Acura’s German rivals also start off in the mid to upper-$60,000 range with the same options.

If you can’t wait quite that long or are looking for a more affordable option, check out our review of the standard MDX below: