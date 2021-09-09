2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Priced At $23,410 — Will Hit U.S. Dealers In October: News

The Toyota Corolla Cross starts off about $3,000 more than your standard Corolla.

It’s the automaker’s best-selling nameplate, and crossovers are king — so why not put the two together? It’s not exactly a new concept in global markets, though it will now make its way to U.S. customers next month. So what do you get with the crossover version of Toyota’s popular Corolla?

Similar to the Corolla, you can aim for the value-focused L, the mid-range LE or the top-spec XLE with this small SUV. Even on that base model, you get Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.0 system as standard equipment. That includes features like automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist and dynamic cruise control and automatic high beams. You also get LED headlights and taillights as standard fare, as well as a 7-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, as well as SiriusXM satellite radio. All those features come in at $23,410, including Toyota’s $1,215 destination.

If you step up to the Toyota Corolla Cross LE, pricing jumps up to $25,760. That’s about $2,000 lower than the RAV4 LE’s $27,565 starting price, and adds features like 17-inch alloy wheels (you get steelies on the L), an extra USB port, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and a larger 8-inch infotainment system. Options include an “Audio Plus” package with a 9-speaker JBL audio system, as well as a separate moonroof package.

Finally, moving into the XLE will set you back $27,540. That adds LED daytime running lights and fog lights, a leatherette-appointed cabin (including SofTex seats, shift knob and trim), a 7-inch driver information display instead of the standard 4.2-inch unit, 18-inch alloy wheels and dual-zone climate control. The JBL premium audio package is gain available on the XLE, as is the moonroof package. Unlike the LE, though, you can also spec the XLE with a power tailgate.

What about all-wheel drive?

No matter which 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross trim you choose, all-wheel drive will be an option — unlike the C-HR or the normal Corolla. Choosing an AWD model will cost another $1,300 across all three trims, pegging the XLE’s base price at $28,840 should you want all-wheel drive.

Our full review is coming up soon, so stay tuned to TFLcar.com for more details. Check out Nathan’s hands-on video below: