2022 Kia Sorento PHEV Stops Just Short of $50,000 — Offers Up 32 Miles Of All-Electric Range: News

Kia rounds out its new Sorento lineup with its plug-in hybrid model. (Images: Kia)

Want a Kia Sorento PHEV? Pricing starts at $46,165.

The 2022 Kia Sorento lineup is the most expansive yet, offering both conventional gasoline options as well as hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. The automaker just announced pricing for the Sorento PHEV, squeezing in just under $50,000 for a fully-loaded SX-Prestige model.

You may be thinking, “That’s an awful lot of money for a Sorento, isn’t it?” You’d be right, as it’s nearly $20,000 more than the base Sorento, which kicks off at $30,665 for the 2022 model year. That said, you can seize on available federal and state tax incentives for plug-in hybrids to help bring the price down. The crossover may be eligible for a $6,587 federal credit — the $7,500 figure only applies to full EVs — plus whatever your state offers, if it gives incentives for PHEVs.

Two trims are available for the 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV. The SX starts at $46,165, while the fully-loaded SX-Prestige comes in at $49,065 before any additional accessories. Whichever one you get, the Sorento PHEV uses a 1.6-liter turbocharged gas engine mated to a 90 horsepower electric motor. Thanks to its 13.8-kWh battery pack, you can drive up to 32 miles on electricity alone, according to official EPA figures.

It’s worth noting that the less expensive Sorento Hybrid is technically more fuel efficient than the PHEV — managing 37 MPG combined to the PHEV’s 34 MPG. Kia mentions the Sorento PHEV is capable of driving 460 miles on a full tank and full charge, which is lower than the Hybrid’s 655-mile range thanks to a smaller 12.4 gallon fuel tank (to the Hybrid’s 17.7 gallon capacity). If you’re commuting on electricity most of the time, though, the PHEV will still come out ahead on fuel and electricity costs in the long run ($1,050 annually), according to EPA estimates.