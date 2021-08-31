This Is The Used Car You Should Buy Under $10,000 (At Least When Prices Aren’t Crazy): Video

This Subaru Forester may just be the best all-around package if you’re looking to buy a solid car without breaking the bank. What do you think? (Images: TFLcar)

Okay, can we just take a moment to appreciate the license plate?

It’s not the first time I’ve said it, but I’ll go ahead and do so again — buying a used car sucks right now. Or buying a new one, for that matter. Still, you’re at least more likely to find some kind of deal if you shop second-hand, and Tommy has what could just be the best option if you don’t want to break the budget. In the video below, he covers why you should consider something like a 2011 Subaru Forester if you’re currently in the market.

Particularly, if you’re looking for an all-around day-to-day car (as most would be), then the Forester more or less performs how you’d expect it to. It’s spacious, comfortable, and reasonably efficient. Under the hood, there’s a 2.5-liter flat-four boxer engine, and here it’s attached to a five-speed manual transmission. Sure, it’s no WRX and even in this generation it may actually be a bit slower than the CVT, but having a third pedal just adds to the engagement in a way that transforms nearly every car. As long as you don’t wind up in a ton of stop-and-go traffic, it’s really the way to go if you want to make your daily driver more fun.

From the front to the rear, this 2011 Subaru Forester offers up durability and versatility — and this one’s held up over the past decade and 106,000 miles. Both the front and rear seats are comfortable, though you admittedly don’t get much in the way of adjustability.

In short, it’s a remarkable bit of packaging that you can feasibly find for a reasonable price, even with the world as crazy as it is. And if even that’s way too much, you may be able to score a deal as prices (hopefully) normalize over the coming months.