Toyota Publishes 2022 4Runner Lineup Info, Including New Lime Rush TRD Pro

The 2022 Toyota 4Runner lineup carries on with minimal changes — apart from the new TRD Pro color, that is. (Images: Toyota)

You have some new choices for a 2022 Toyota 4Runner.

Earlier this summer, Toyota rolled into the upcoming model year with one notable trim package: the TRD Sport. Beyond that, you’ll still be able to choose from the typical SR5, TRD Off-Road and Limited models, with the sort of equipment we’ve come to expect. One change we can consistently count on, though, is the new TRD Pro color. This year, the 4Runner TRD Pro looks like it will don the same bright “Lime Rush” color we see on the Tacoma — contrary to earlier reports suggesting that wouldn’t be the case this time around.

On Instgram, @limerush4runner actually has a shot showing the Tacoma TRD Pro in Lime Rush alongside its 4Runner counterpart, as well as a 4Runner Trail Edition. Word to the wise: If you’ve been shopping a TRD Pro, Toyota seems to alternate bright and sober colors from year-to-year. So, if you don’t like 2019’s Voodoo Blue (you’re wrong) or indeed Lime Rush, you just had to wait a year and get something like Army Green (2020) or Cavalry Blue (2018) instead.

No powertrain, chassis changes from last year

On the tech front, the 2022 Toyota 4Runner lineup remains largely the same (new TRD Sport trim notwithstanding) as the last model year. That means the Toyota Safety Sense-P suite still comes as standard equipment, as a boon for the decade-old SUV. In that same vein, I still marvel at the fact the 4Runner finally, finally received Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support with its recent infotainment update, so you do still get an array of contemporary features.

Under the hood, the 4Runner still hums along with the 1GR-FE 4.0-liter V6 engine. Mated up to a 5-speed automatic transmission, it’s about as archaic a powertrain setup as you can currently get. But, Toyota’s rugged SUV has a robust reputation, and nearly 70,000 people who bought new 4Runners in the first half of this year don’t seem to mind that. Many folks report already putting in their orders and securing VINs, so we know it’ll continue to be a strong seller for Toyota through the upcoming year.

Here’s the big question: Is this it? After the new Tundra debuts later this year (with the Sequoia likely to follow in 2022), will we see a sixth-generation 4Runner emerge? Only time will tell.

The 2022 Toyota 4Runner configurator is live now, though it does not seem to be functioning properly at time of writing on the afternoon of August 24. Check back often if the “Build” link doesn’t work, though it seems the automaker is rolling over to the latest models. You’ll soon be able to spec out your new 4Runner that way.

One thing that does reveal: The 2022 Toyota 4Runner will start off at $37,405 (before destination) for the SR5 model — a $640 jump over the 2021 version.