This Classic Brazilian Chevy Opala Coupe Is Now In The U.S. — And It’s For Sale!

Here are more details about the car, and how to get in touch with the owner

Omer’s 1977 Chevy Opala is a car you likely haven’t seen before — and it’s for sale! (Images: Omer N.)

Check out this unique 1977 Chevy Opala!

If you hail from Brazil, odds are you knew what this car was from the featured photo alone. For the uninitiated, here’s a quick primer: This is a 1977 Chevrolet Opala. It’s a midsize coupe built specifically for the Brazilian market, sold under the Chevy brand for a solid 25 years. While we had the Nova and the Chevelle here in the USA, this is a car you can pretty confidently say is one-of-a-kind (or close to it) on American roads.

That’s where our friend Omer comes in. He reached out to us with his Opala, which now lives in the San Francisco Bay area. He collects unique, eccentric cars that you’ve probably never seen before. Even better news: this Opala is actually for sale at time of writing. Here’s what Omer shared about this car, and his contact info is below if you’re interested.

Omer’s story:

“I collect only unique cars. What I mean by unique is a car that no one has heard of in the USA. Could be popular in other countries, but locally it is something no one has seen or heard of.Below are some of my oddballs (photos below):

1977 (Volkswagen) Puma with only 16,000 miles

1973 Lada 2101 (Russian Fiat 124)

1967 Opel Rekord with 80k documented miles. Only 1 of 2 in the USA. All original

The Opala came with two engine options. A 2.5-liter 4-cylinder and a 4.1-liter 6-cylinder (250CI used on the majority of GM cars in the 1970s). This car has the 6-cylinder option. Also, this car comes with the De Luxo Trim level that come with a larger engine and Las Vegas roof. It is incredibly unique, but the good news it shares the same engine and other components from 1960’s and 1970’s GM product so it is easy to find parts and fix.

I always loved these Brazilian Chevys, and it took me two years to find the correct one. Most cars in Brazil are in very bad shape. Even if restored, the quality is not that great compared to the US. This one was not cut up and with zero rust and all original body parts and glass. I bought it from one of the premier classic dealerships in Brazil last year. It’s extremely difficult to import cars from Brazil because you cannot buy directly from the seller. You have to go via an import/export company which costs a lot. The import/shipping cost alone was $7,000.

This car is fully restored to original condition while keeping original interior and original Las Vegas top. ALL original glass, original floors with ZERO rust. No welding or cutting of any kind.

Just completed upon arrival to USA:

Oil and filter

New battery

Fuel filter

Replace transmission and differential gear oil

Removed and cleaned fuel tank

Rebuilt Weber 40 carb

Replaced tail shaft seal

Replaced U-joints and balanced driveshaft

I am the founder of the local cars & coffee group. We meet every two weeks and they love me because every 3 to 6 months I bring something different. What’s funny about this chevy is it confuses the hell out of hardcore Chevy guys. They think they know everything about Chevy till they see mine.“







Interested? Here’s how to get in touch

To be clear, Omer is entirely responsible for this sale (including working out the price) and the information provided above are his claims. We have not vetted this car in the same manner as we would for our TFLbids site, nor do we stand to receive any kickbacks or fees for this post. The Opala is just a cool car we thought we’d share, and if you’re interested you can get in touch with Omer directly via email at omarionagi@gmail.com.

He also posted a full walkaround video below. If you’d like to feature your unique, interesting and cool car that you’re trying to sell, give us a shout at info@tflcar.com and we’ll happily check it out!