2022 Infiniti QX60 Pricing Starts From $47,875 — Reservations Open Today: News

The Infiniti QX60 receives a major overhaul for the 2022 model year, including higher towing capacity (when properly equipped) and a new 9-speed automatic transmission. (Images: Infiniti)

How much pricier is the new 2022 Infiniti QX60?

If you were expecting a price jump over the outgoing SUV, you’re right on target — though the jump isn’t as jarring as you may expect. The automaker officially announced pricing and trim walks Tuesday, with base models starting at $47,875. That’s a $2,500 hike over the old car, but you get new styling and technology for that money.

As before, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 lineup starts off with the “Pure” trim. Front-wheel drive is the default choice on any trim, but you can spec all-wheel drive for $2,000 more ($2,900 on the top-end “Autograph” model. As standard equipment, you get 8-way heated and power-adjustable front seats and a one-touch second-row bench seat. At launch, only the Autograph model will have captain’s chairs, though that may become an option on lower models at a later date. A 12.3-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a panoramic moonroof, power liftgate and rear parking sensors are standard across the entire QX60 range.

All QX60s get a 3.5-liter naturally-aspirated V-6 with 295 horsepower and 270 lb-ft of torque. Gone is the old CVT, and in its place you get a new 9-speed automatic transmission.

Trim walk and pricing by model

Specific to the QX60 Pure are 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, and three-zone automatic climate control. Rear automatic braking, blind spot warning, six USB ports across the three roads and an auto-dimming rearview mirror also come as standard fare.

The “Luxe” trim is the next step up, starting at $53,925 ($55,925 for AWD). For that substantial bump over the base trim, you get 20-inch wheels and slimline roof rails to start. Beyond that, the lion’s share of the upgrades come in the tech department. A 12.3-inch “Dynamic Meter Display” digital cluster, ProPilot Assist with Navi-link, navigation, a 360-degree Around View Monitor, Lane Departure Prevention, Traffic Sign Recognition and remote engine start all make their way onto Luxe and above trims. A 9-speaker audio system is standard on this trim, though unlike the Pure you can upgrade it to a 17-speaker Bose system as part of the $900 Performance Audio package. A $1,500 Vision Package adds adaptive front lighting, a 10.8-inch color head-up display and a digital rear view mirror.

“Sensory” is the second-highest trim level, commanding a $57,375 price tag ($59,375 for AWD). The QX60 Sensory adds in-seat massagers for both the driver and front passenger and heated second-row seats. You also get power return third-row seats, as well as a more advanced climate control system with an air purifier. Wireless charging, a motion-activated power liftgate, black open-pore ash wood trim, illuminated kick plates and enhanced interior ambient lighting are all part of this trim. The Bose Performance Series audio system — an option on Luxe — is also standard on the Sensory model. The Vision Package is still a $1,500 option. For an extra $900, you can spec the Sensory to achieve the maximum 6,000-pound towing capacity, thanks to a Tow Package that adds the towing receiver, wiring and an uprated transmission oil cooler.

Top of the line: QX60 Autograph

Finally, at $61,375 there’s the top-spec Autograph trim. All-wheel drive costs $2,900 more here, because it brings in the 6,000-pound-capable Towing Package as standard equipment. You won’t have a choice on the matter with the Autograph AWD, like you do with the Sensory. On top of that, you get semi-aniline leather seating with exclusive second-row captain’s chairs. The 10.8-inch head-up display is standard equipment, while you also get features like a removable second-row console, adaptive front lighting, the smart rear view mirror and a color-contrast black roof and roof rails.

Reservations for the new QX60 open today, with the first deliveries scheduled for fall 2021 in the U.S. Other world markets will follow that launch into early 2022.