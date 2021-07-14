Video: The 2022 Jeep Compass Gets A Major Interior Upgrade, But Is It Enough?

This new Compass picks up some updated exterior styling, but it’s the interior that sees the most dramatic change. (Images: Jeep)

The 2022 Jeep Compass showcases a modern interior, as well as some thoughtful exterior updates.

Jeep’s compact crossover competes right at the heart of the most ferocious and crowded segment out there. Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Ford Escape, Chevy Equinox, and the list goes on and on. With that in mind, the four-year-old Compass needs some freshening up, and that’s exactly what Jeep has done with this latest model. From the outside, the 2022 Jeep Compass is an evolution over the old car — a casual observer may not even notice the updates — but the interior is another matter entirely.

Before getting into that, though, let’s go ahead and cover the relatively minor changes. The front fascia brings a refreshed seven-slot grille into the mix that’s a bit more angular. The grille area has actually been closed off higher up the fascia to conceal new safety technology, like the 360-degree camera system. A more prominent lower fascia, including a middle grille integrating the fog lamps, handles the engine’s cooling demands. The side profile is more or less the same as before, though moving around to the back does reveal new LED taillights.

The Compass Trailhawk, for its part, gets more distinct touches to set it apart. The design goal here was to make the off-road and on-road versions distinctive from each other, and to that end the Trailhawk gets the red and black anti-glare hood decal and a matte black “Jeep teeth” grille. The middle grille is proportionally larger here (again, to handle cooling by maximizing airflow), and there’s a front skid plate to buttress the matte black lower fascia.

What about the powertrain?

Under the hood, you still get the same 2.4-liter Tigershark four-cylinder engine as before. While Jeep says it’s been refined — including the engine start-stop (ESS) system — it still puts out 177 horsepower and 172 lb-ft of torque. That engine mates up to a 6-speed Aisin automatic transmission in front-wheel drive Sport and Latitude models, while all 4×4 versions get ZF’s 948TE 9-speed automatic instead. As before, Compass Trailhawk models get a 1-inch factory lift to provide 8.6 inches of ground clearance and 19 inches of water fording ability. Approach, breakover and departure angles for the off-road-focused model are 30 degrees, 24 degrees and 34 degrees, respectively.

The 2022 Jeep Compass gets up to 31 MPG on front-wheel drive models, and 4×4 models come with a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 pounds. While European customers get a plug-in hybrid 4xe model, Jeep did not specifically mention that powertrain for the U.S. market. For now, we’re stuck with the same old 2.4-liter mill as before.

Taking a look inside

Jeep came out swinging late last year when the Grand Wagoneer showed the way forward for its interior design. Many of those upscale elements filtered down into the Grand Cherokee L, and now some of them make their way into the 2022 Jeep Compass. A new dashboard layout headlines the major shift, complete with a new steering wheel, infotainment system and digital gauge cluster. Stellantis’ new Uconnect 5 system is standard on the new Compass, with either an 8.4-inch screen, or a 10.1-inch display on Latitude Lux, Trailhawk and Limited models. The 10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster is available on Trailhawk and Limited with the High Altitude Package. Sport and Latitude models retain their analog instrument cluster, but comes with a 3.5-inch cluster. A larger 7-inch cluster is available on Latitude, while it comes standard on Latitude Lux, Limited and Trailhawk.

Moving to the center console, the 2022 Jeep Compass still retains a conventional gear lever for either the 6- or 9-speed automatic transmission. The new bezel loses the knob for Jeep’s Selec-Terrain traction management system, and instead provides a toggle switch as now comes on Jeep’s larger SUVs. The “Active Drive” all-wheel drive system offers up four drive modes for various weather conditions. The Trailhawk, which brings in the Active Drive Low system that also utilizes a power-transfer unit to split power to the front and rear axles, but adds a low range switch that gives the Compass a 20:1 crawl ratio.

Safety systems

The 2022 Jeep Compass boasts more than 75 safety and security features, most of which are the sort of systems you’d expect across the entire segment. That said, highlights to the revamped lineup include a semi-autonomous Highway Assist system. It will not be available at launch, but the late-availability feature will use lane-centering and adaptive cruise control to offer some automated driving as a hands-on, eyes-on system. Traffic Sign Recognition is also available on Limited, Trailhawk and High Altitude models. Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, including full-speed forward collision warning, is standard across the range.

Latitude models and above have an available 360-degree Surround View Camera system as optional equipment. Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist is available on Limited, Trailhawk and High Altitude trims. Latitude models and above also get the option of a wireless charging pad, while both first and second rows get USB Type A and Type C charging ports.

2022 Jeep Compass pricing

Jeep has yet to announce formal pricing for the revamped Compass lineup. We should have more detailed information and complete price walk, including the Compass’ five trim levels — Latitude, Latitude Lux, High Altitude, Limited and Trailhawk — by its launch date this fall.

All 2022 Jeep Compass models include the brand’s “Jeep Wave” customer care program, including three years of maintenance, same-day vehicle rentals, 24/7 roadside assistance and dedicated customer support.