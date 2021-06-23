2022 Infiniti QX60 Officially Debuts With Sharper Styling, Major Interior And Tech Updates: Video

Here it is: the updated 2022 Infiniti QX60. (Images: Infiniti)

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 is reborn as a more luxurious, tech-filled family crossover.

While it may share many components with the new Nissan Pathfinder, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 stands on its own as a serious player in a competitive field. The last-gen QX60 was one of Infiniti’s best selling vehicles. This new model has been thoroughly updated with new drive components, a new body, and an all new interior. It re-enters the fray with more power, torque and sophistication than it’s Nissan cousin.

As of this writing, Infiniti has not released mpg ratings, pricing or an official sale date. They did state that the QX60 will be available (with additional information) at the end of 2021. Before that time, we hope to sample this almost all-new vehicle.

I say “almost” as the platform remains the same as the previous model. Using a derivative of Nissan’s “D” platform, the designation for this new QX60 is L-51. This setup allows for front, or all-wheel drive (AWD) and seating for seven.

The 2022 Infiniti QX60 has basically the same engine, but a new transmission

This Infiniti comes with the “VQ-series” 3.5-liter V6 that makes 295 horsepower, just like the previous model. It also keeps its 270 lbs-feet of torque rating. Those numbers make it 11 hp, and 11 lb-ft more powerful than the Nissan Pathfinder.

However, the big change here revolves around the ZF9HP nine-speed automatic transmission. This all-new (for Infiniti) transmission replaces the continuously variable transmission (CVT) in the former model. The change pleased quite a few former critics, and we noted a better performing Pathfinder, which has the same transmission. This new transmission may change the current model’s mpg ratings. The new Pathfinder gets 22 mpg combined with AWD and 23 mpg combined FWD. It’s a fair assumption that the numbers will be close for Infiniti.

Like it’s cousin, the 2022 Infiniti QX60 manages a 6,000-pound towing capacity — a notable improvement over the past generation.

A new, opulent interior design with lots of tech

It appears that Infiniti is upping their interior design game. There are several improvements in the ergonomics, design language and presentation. The top-of-the-line AUTOGRAPH edition will have upgraded leather surfaces, tech and standard second row captain’s chairs. There is a ton of tech that’s been added to the new interior, a fair amount of which is available as standard equipment.

Notable features that come standard include a 12.3-inch interactive display touch-screen. You also get standard “Zero Gravity” eight-way power front seats. On top of that, you get standard wireless Apple CarPlay, USB connected Android Auto and a Wi-Fi Hotspot.

We look forward to exploring many of the 2022 Infiniti QX60’s new upgrades in the near future. Again, we’ll have to wait until closer to launch for pricing and MPG information, but we should have that when we’re able to get hands-on with Infiniti’s new SUV.