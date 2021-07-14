The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Should Give The Upcoming Honda Si Something To Think About: News

The production 2022 Hyundai Elantra N makes its official debut — offering an alternative to the Veloster N. (Images: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s new Elantra N grows the lineup — offering a direct competitor to the Honda Civic Si.

With the sort of power this 2022 Hyundai Elantra N has on tap, you can even argue it’s out to take down the Honda Civic Type R. Right as the brand narrowed down the offerings with the Veloster, at least we’re getting more options when it comes to shopping Hyundai’s N performance division. While we took a sneak peek a few months back, now we get to look at the finished high-performance Elantra in all its sporty goodness.

Right from the outset, the new Hyundai Elantra N sets itself apart with dramatically bolder styling than its standard siblings. From the large air inlets to the aggressive grille, red accents, large exhaust outlets and rear diffuser, the hottest Elantra injects a shot of adrenaline for all the enthusiasts out there. Even better — you can get it with either an 8-speed dual-clutch or a 6-speed manual transmission. Inside, this N model gets a similar treatment to the sole surviving Veloster N — (optional) sport bucket seats, bespoke steering wheel, and several track-ready toys in the infotainment system.

The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine is similar to what’s available in the Veloster N and upcoming Kona N. 276 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque make their way to the front wheels through an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential, making the Elantra N more potent than the Volkswagen GTI and most likely the new Honda Civic Si. Rounding out the package are chassis and suspension tweaks, larger 14.2-inch front brakes and 245-millimeter tires — both of which are larger than the Veloster N’s setup.

Hyundai did not announce pricing just yet, but it’s likely the 2022 Elantra N will fall somewhere around the same point as the $33,245 Veloster hatch.