2022 Chevy Blazer Drops Its Base Trim And Engine And Picks Up New Brighter Colors: News

The 2022 Chevy Blazer continues on with a few updates, but it seems GM dropped its base engine. (Images: Chevrolet)

Changes to the 2022 Chevy Blazer slim the range down to two engines.

A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine was originally available with the revived Chevy Blazer, but it seems that’s no longer the case. The company released an official update presentation deck, which excludes the base L trim and its engine from the lineup. That means the new base option is the turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four, which will inevitably raise the model’s baseline price. However, the rather spartan L models usually have a low take rate, and the 193 horsepower engine’s omission likely won’t send too many prospective buyers elsewhere.

Now, the 2022 Chevy Blazer lineup starts with the 2.0-liter-equipped 2LT. Accompanying that change will likely be a substantial price hike above the old L model’s $29,995 starting point, but you at least get more power and features in exchange. Front-wheel drive and a 9-speed automatic are standard, while all-wheel drive is optional. Stepping into the 3LT or Premier offers the 308 horsepower, 3.6-liter V6 as an option, while that engine comes standard on the sportier RS trim.

The Premier trim, for its part, also gets some new wheels and updates along the lower front and rear fascias, rockers and wheel moldings. The RS comes standard with a two-tone roof, and that feature is now an option with appearance packages (Midnight/Sport Edition or Redline Edition) on the LT trims. Finally, two new colors will be available, including Nitro Yellow Metallic and Blue Glow Metallic.

We expect the 2022 Chevy Blazer to go on sale this summer, so we should get more clarity soon on the official trim walk as well as pricing across the updated range.