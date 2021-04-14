2022 Honda Civic: Here’s Your First Official Look At The Production Sedan Arriving This Summer

The pre-production model debuted last November, but this is the slightly different version that will actually hit dealers this year. (Photo: Honda)

The 2022 Honda Civic sedan is the “most technogically advanced” in the model’s history.

Honda has some bold claims about its eleventh-generation Civic, to complement the official photo published on Wednesday. The company says it will be the most fun to drive and advanced version yet, with a “human-centered” design philosophy. We’ll see if that’s actually true when we have the opportunity to drive it, but this is further confirmation of what the next-gen sedan will look like, after some photos leaked from China back in March.

For the time being, we don’t have any more in the way of specs. This is just a design preview, and Honda’s chance to promote its ‘Honda Civic Tour’ coming April 28. The tour is going virtual this year (naturally, we all know why), with two “stops” in the process. The first will be a virtual concert event on Twitch on April 28. From there, the second event will be a livestream on the Honda Stage YouTube channel this summer.

More official information on the 2022 Honda Civic sedan will also be available here on TFLcar.com on April 28.

But what about the hatchback?

For those of a five-door inclination like me, a Civic hatchback will follow the sedan by “several months”. While the Civic Sedan will be built in Canada, the company’s Indiana assembly plant will take on building the hatch. This is the first time Honda’s built its compact car here in the U.S., as the automaker plans to shut down its Swindon, UK plant in July.

Again, we’ll have more specs on the hatchback closer to its launch.