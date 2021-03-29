Mallfinder Or Pathfinder? Here’s How The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Has Changed: Video

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder aims to shed some of its mall-friendly traits in this latest version, but is it enough? (Photos: Nissan)

Nissan’s new Pathfinder gets a more aggressive look, and some key changes under the hood.

This 2022 Nissan Pathfinder brings the SUV into its fifth-generation, after the compact Hardbody-based body-on-frame model started it all back in the 1980s. Now, the automaker is in some ways harking back to those roots, thanks to a much more aggressive look over the old fourth-generation — widely dubbed the “Mallfinder” — bringing in some cues like the three slats at the top end of the grille, signifying its connection to that first generation model. But how else has it really changed? In this video, Andre gets a closer, in-person look on location in San Diego, California to determine just that.

A quick caveat

Unfortunately, since this is a pre-production model, he can’t actually drive the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. He also can’t operate some of the screens, but we do have an opportunity to take a look around the overall design and feel of the company’s latest attempt to market its three-row family crossover.

Kicking off with styling, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder shows a similar, more distinct appearance to its larger, truck-based Armada sibling, as well as the smaller Rogue crossover. That story broadly remains the same inside, with a new available digital instrument cluster, steering wheel and control layout, and a notable improvement in interior materials. Like the Rogue, the new Pathfinder gets a smaller, shift-by-wire gear selector setup. This new model also sports a drive mode selector with several different options, as well as hill descent control.

Under the hood, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder ditches its old CVT for a ZF-sourced 9-speed automatic transmission. Its engine remains the same, however: a 3.5-liter naturally-aspirated V6 with 284 horsepower and 259 lb-ft of torque.

Check out the video below for a closer look at the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. Official pricing isn’t available yet, but it should go on sale somewhere from the mid-$30,000 range when it hits dealers this summer.