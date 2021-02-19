Ford Recalls Bronco Sport For Rear Suspension Problems, And Older Models With Obsolete Takata Airbags: News

The recalls cover obsolete Takata parts installed in repairs after the main recall was completed – and the new Ford Bronco Sport ‘s rear suspension.

The first two recalls revolve around old Talata airbags and components. Ford is unable to account for some of the obsolete Takata service part. They may have been installed on vehicles as part of collision or theft repairs. This is after an intense investigation. Ford has stated that they are aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this issue.

The company’s statement on the airbag issue involves two distinct recall populations:

Population 1

Ford used dealer records to identify 1,117 vehicles with collision repairs that may have been done with an obsolete service part. This is after the Takata recall was completed. This involves 1,067 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 49 in Canada and one in Mexico.

The campaign covers vehicles built between 2004 and 2014:

2004-11 Ford Ranger

2005-14 Ford Mustang

2006 Ford GT

2008-12 Ford Fusion

2009-11 Mercury Milan

2010-12 Lincoln MKZ

2007-10 Ford Edge

2007-10 Lincoln MKX

Dealers will inspect the driver or passenger airbag inflator or module and replace, if necessary.

Population 2

Ford was unable to locate 45 single-stage inflators that are compatible with 2004-06 Ford Ranger vehicles. It’s possible that these obsolete Takata service parts were installed for repairs after collision damage or theft.

This population involves 2004-06 Ford Ranger vehicles that had the Takata recall permanent repair performed before the service parts were purged, including 144,340 in the U.S. and federal territories, 8,762 in Canada and five in Mexico.

At the request of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford is issuing a safety recall for all 153,107 of these vehicles, notifying owners that they can visit their dealer for an inspection and, if necessary, an airbag inflator replacement.

Customer notifications will begin the week of March 8. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S05.

You can go to Ford’s recall website (here) for further information. Or, you can contact the Customer Relationship Center:

US: 800-392-3673 | CA: 800-565-3673

(Image: Ford)

Ford Bronco Sport Recall

This recall is regarding the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles. They may have been produced with rear suspension modules which may not be fully secured to the subframe.

Rear suspension modules with loose or missing bolts may affect the vehicle’s stability, increasing risk of an accident, and may result in reduced rear impact crash performance, increasing the risk of injury.

Affected vehicles were built in Mexico at Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant from July 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.

According to Ford, this action affects 1,640 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 24 in Canada and two in Mexico. The automaker is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Ford dealers will confirm that the rear suspension bolts are secured properly and replace them, if necessary. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S04.

You can go to Ford’s recall website (here) for further information. Or, you can contact the Customer Relationship Center:

US: 800-392-3673 | CA: 800-565-3673