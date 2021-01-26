GM Turns To Qualcomm For ‘Cockpit Chips’ In Its Next-Gen Vehicles: Report

Qualcomm has a large presence as a mobile chip developer, and is expanding its reach into the automotive sector thanks in part to its partnership with GM. (Photo: Qualcomm)

Qualcomm aims to power the systems in GM’s next-generation vehicles.

The California-based tech company is well-known for mobile chips, especially with the latest push into 5G technology. Today, though, Qualcomm is moving further into the automotive space by providing the chips that will power General Motors’ upcoming vehicles. According to its own statement, the company plans to use its Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit platform to power digital cockpits, in-car telematics and future driver assistance systems.

The latest iteration of Qualcomm’s partnership resulted in the “C-V2X” (Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything) capability in the Chinese-market Buick GL8 minivan, shown below. The newer generation of ‘cockpit chips’ will more deeply embed AI-enabled interactions between each vehicle and driver in which they’re equipped.

While Qualcomm mentioned no exact timeline, it stands to reason we’ll see the results of its partnership with GM in its near-future electric vehicles. “We look forward in continuing our work with GM to define the future of intelligent and connected vehicles,” the company said in its Tuesday announcement.