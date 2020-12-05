Report: 2021 Ford Bronco Deliveries Delayed Until At Least Next Summer As COVID Hits Suppliers

Let me ask you a question: Are you an eager customer awaiting delivery of your 2021 Ford Bronco? You may be in for an even longer wait, according to a recent report. While Ford originally planned to deliver the first Broncos in spring 2021, the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on supply chains. The upshot: the first examples may not hit dealer lots (or customers’ driveways) until summer. Possibly later, if you ordered a manual Bronco with the Sasquatch package.

Per Sean Szymkowski from Roadshow, supplier issues are hampering Ford’s efforts to get the Bronco out on time. Particularly, the manual Sasquatch package — originally slated to arrive as 2021 models — now won’t arrive until 2022. If you stuck with the 10-speed automatic and ordered early enough, you may see your car sometime between June and September. “We’re commited to building Broncos with the quality customers deserve,” a company spokesman told Roadshow.

To be clear, supplier constraints have caused issues for most automakers, not just Ford. Factories shutting down this year naturally had a marked effect on production. As manufacturing ramped back up, some suppliers haven’t necessarily been able to keep pace with revived demand for parts. Ford does still plan to open Bronco order books to reservation holders next month. From there, customers will have until March 2021 to finalize their orders. As it stands, we all will just have to be a bit more patient for the finished cars to actually arrive.

We may have to hang on to see the first production Broncos, but that is not stopping Ford’s development. In fact, we recently caught the upcoming Warthog out in the wild. There’s definitely a lot to look forward to next year, so stay tuned for more updates!