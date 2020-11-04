Confirmed: 2022 Subaru BRZ Is Coming On November 18

Not much has been confirmed, but at least we'll know more soon

Our first official (sort of) look at the 2022 Subaru BRZ. Odds are its Toyota cousin will look similar, if not identical. (Photos: Subaru)

Take heart, Subaru BRZ (and possibly Toyota 86) fans: Your wait is nearly over. On Wednesday, Subaru officially set a reveal date of November 18 for the production model. Two weeks from now, we’ll be shown exactly what their next rear-wheel drive sports car will look like. Of course, as with most other reveals this year, the Japanese automaker will make this a virtual launch.

So, what do we know with certainty about the 2022 Subaru BRZ? Not much, actually. We do know this and its twin will have at least slightly different design to set them apart this time around. Word has it the BRZ may get turbocharged power, much to our delight. Perhaps the 2.4-liter engine from the Ascent, Outback and Legacy will make an appearance here, but Subaru fleshed out precisely zero technical details on this car just yet. Word has it the next WRX will get this powertrain too, so the company may have something else in mind for the BRZ. It’s a tough call at the moment.

A somewhat closer shot of the wheels and tires the BRZ may use, along with some bodywork.

How does the 2022 Subaru BRZ look?

Style-wise, it certainly looks like an evolution over the first-generation model. That car’s been around nearly a decade now, and it’s never been a runaway seller in Subaru’s lineup. On that basis, we don’t expect anything seriously radical here. Hopefully it will get more power, and we’re sure it will get a tech update to go with the new styling. Toyota, for its part, has also been quiet on exactly what’s going on. Beyond some spy shots, most information floating around is speculation, or in some cases wishful thinking. For example, we wish this car continues to be a standout small sports car for enthusiasts. With Toyota’s new Supra on the market and Subaru’s WRX and STI due for an update, there’s still room for an entry-level model.

The 2022 Subaru BRZ, and the Toyota 86 for that matter, may continue to trade on light weight and agile handling over out and out power to distinguish themselves.

Actually, to be fair, Subaru did provide a full shot of the BRZ for our consumption. Are you ready?

Save the screenshots. We did the work for you. Now watch the full video at https://t.co/eHldHNemEv. pic.twitter.com/4MMPVTgfE0 — Subaru (@subaru_usa) November 4, 2020

Yep, that just about clears it up. Stay tuned for more updates! Hopefully we will have much more information on the 18th.