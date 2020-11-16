2021 Toyota Mirai Will Hit Dealerships In December: Here Are More Details

When it first debuted at the 2019 LA Auto Show, the 2021 Toyota Mirai introduced a dramatic new look. That’s certainly no bad thing, since this model looks much more enticing to the eye than its predecessor. Trouble was, though, that we didn’t know much in terms of specific information, but Toyota announced more details Monday. When it arrives at (certain) dealerships next month, here’s what the next generation 2021 Toyota Mirai will bring.

Official pricing is not available just yet, but its closest rivals come in around the mid-$50,000 to $60,000 range.

Styling and trims

Right up front, the new Mirai is longer, lower and wider than the oddly-proportioned car that came before. It also rides on Toyota’s Premium Rear-Wheel Drive platform — another shift from the first-generation model. Now we’re talking about more of a conventional sedan, hydrogen fuel cell system notwithstanding. For the first time, the 2021 Toyota Mirai will also present itself to potential customers in two trim levels: the standard XLE and top-spec Limited. Both come standard with an 8-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment display. As with a widening range of Toyota models, the infotainment system also supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa as standard fare. Qi wireless smartphone charging also comes as standard equipment.

On the base XLE trim, buyers get dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, manual rear seat sunshares and power-folding mirrors. Step up to the Limited, and you’re treated to the creature comforts you’d expect in a “fully-loaded” version. Three-zone climate control, a head-up display, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, a rear touchscreen control panel, automated sunshade and a Bird’s Eye View camera all comes as standard equipment. Toyota’s Intelligent Park Assist and a dual-panel fixed panoramic sunroof rounds out the upgrades over the base trim. On the XLE, you can get the top-down camera as an option.





Standard Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+

Toyota has a habit of attaching increasingly large numbers and pluses to their safety system, and this new model is no exception. The 2021 Toyota Mirai will get the system as standard fare, and that more or less includes all the systems you expect in a modern car. Features like automatic collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, full-speed radar cruise control, lane departure alert and automatic high beams are all included.

If you’re looking to buy or lease a 2021 Toyota Mirai, you’ll only be able to get it in California or Hawaii. As it stands, few other places in the U.S. currently possess the infrastructure to support hydrogen-powered EVs. The 2020 Mirai starts at $58,550 or is available on a $339/month lease with $2,499 down. Again, no pricing information is available for the 2021 Toyota Mirai just yet, but it will likely start off in the same ballpark.

Find out more about the new Mirai below: