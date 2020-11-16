It’s Official: The Hemi V8-Powered Wrangler 392 Is Coming Soon

Jeep teased a “preproduction” Wrangler on their Instagram page, and there’s only one new model on the docket — the Wrangler 392. (Images: FCA)

This is #NotAConcept. That’s what Jeep is saying in their latest Instagram post, before a Wrangler comes thundering into frame in the attached video. That only means one thing: The Hemi V8-powered Wrangler 392 is no longer a “concept”, and will go into production.

That teaser is serendipitous, since the brand announced some reveal is coming on November 17. In the Instagram post, Jeep puts that, “Some concepts are so powerful they storm into reality.” As if it wasn’t already obvious enough, just click over to the Instagram post (this will open in a new tab — we aren’t able to embed the post) and just listen to it. That more or less sums up what Jeep’s intentions are here.

This is the Jeep Wrangler 392 concept that debuted back in July.

Now, what we don’t know officially at this point is what specifically has changed from concept to production. When Jeep dropped the concept right before the new Ford Bronco’s debut this summer, they quoted a power figure of 450 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. What’s more, the 6.4-liter V8 engine came yoked to an 8-speed automatic transmission, as well as all the off-road goodies you’d normally expect from a built-up Wrangler Rubicon. 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels were on offer, as were a set of Dana 44 axles and full-time two-speed transfer case.

FCA said the production model will arrive in 2021, but gave no more specifics. Frankly, the concept looked production-ready, so I wouldn’t expect much to change from then to now. With a V8 under the hood, you’ll have the most potent Wrangler around when it arrives next year. With the plug-in hybrid 4xe also on its way, buyers will be able to cater their tastes toward efficiency or out-and-out V8 power.