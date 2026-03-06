Honda Recalls More than 65,000 Prologue, Acura ADX SUVs to Fix Software Glitches

(Images: American Honda)

The instrument cluster in certain Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX models may go blank, cutting off crucial information.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently published new documents outlining a recall for more 65,135 Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX electric SUVs. In those documents, the automaker lays out a couple software issues that could impact owners safety. Namely, the rearview display may fail to come up while in reverse, and the instrument panel may go blank under some circumstances.

Originally flagged on February 26, the recall impacts as many as 45,562 Honda Prologues in the 2024 model year only, as well as 19,573 examples of the 2024 Acura ZDX. So, these are only for the initial model year, not for 2025 or later units. Affected Prologue SUVs were built between October 10, 2023 and December 21, 2024. As for the Acura ZDX, impacted owners have cars built between December 19, 2023 and January 22, 2025.

(Image: TFL Studios)

“Due to software defects,” the company told safety regulators, “the instrument cluster and center infotainment display can go blank while the vehicle is in operation.” The cluster going blank means critical vehicle information like speed, indicator lamps and warnings will not display at all. The center display may not work properly when vehicles are put in reverse, increasing the risk of a crash by way of losing access to the backup camera. However, Honda says the condition may be intermittent in some cars, and may recover (at least temporarily) when owners restart/power cycle their car.

The Radio Control Module inside each Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX is to blame, where an error may cause the module to fail to properly display information to either the infotainment screen or instrument cluster. Honda says it implemented improved software into production at the start of the 2025 model year. Because of the update, newer Prologues shouldn’t be affected, while Acura discontinued the ZDX after the 2024 model year.

(Image: TFL Studios)

What’s the fix?

If you’ve followed the recall news beat over the past few years, you probably have an idea where we’re going when it comes to software issues. The fix (surprise, surprise) will entail Honda and Acura dealer technicians updating the Radio Control Module software with the updated version newer Prologues have. This is not an over-the-air update, it seems, so owners will need to actually book an appointment to take their car to their local dealership.

Honda and Acura already made their dealer networks aware of the problem on February 27. Owners should receive a remedy notification by April 20, 2026.