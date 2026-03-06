Hyundai Will Only Sell the Performance Ioniq 6 N in the U.S. Moving Forward, Dropping the Standard Models

If you want an Ioniq 6 in the States, you'll have to go for the N model

(Images: Hyundai)

After a short run, Hyundai is throwing in the towel on selling most of its Ioniq 6 lineup.

While the Ioniq 5 hatchback has been a relatively popular EV in Hyundai’s lineup, the Ioniq 6 sedan has languished in the sales charts. So far in 2026, dealers shifted just 573 examples, and the automaker is now making the move to discontinue most of the lineup. With the sole exception of the Ioniq 6 N performance model, you’ll no longer be able to get the brand’s electric sedan — at least not as a 2026 or later model.

Be it the sedan body style or the unconventional styling (or both), the original Hyundai Ioniq 6 faced a lukewarm reception from American buyers. The automaker ultimately updated the exterior, giving the latest version a far more aggressive aesthetic, even on the standard models.

Hyundai will introduce the refreshed Ioniq 6 to other markets including Canada, but buyers in the U.S. will only get the performanced-minded Ioniq 6 N. Not that we’re exactly getting short shrift there, considering the N packs 641 horsepower and 558 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to major suspension and Brembo brake upgrades as well as aerodynamic improvements, the company is keeping the most dynamically engaging (and certainly the most expensive) option going to the relatively small market seeking a hot electric sedan.

Hyundai notes in its material leading up to the eventual arrival of the U.S.-bound Ioniq 6 N that it will have “extremely limited availability” at select dealers. For the moment, it’s unclear exactly which dealers you’ll have to choose from, or how many allocations those dealers will actually get at the end of the day. Pricing for the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is still a question mark as well, though we expect it to land somewhere in the $70,000 range.