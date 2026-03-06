Chrysler Head Chris Feuell Abruptly Exits Company, As Dodge CEO Matt McAlear Takes Over

(Images: Stellantis | Chrysler)

Chris Feuell, who has led the Chrysler brand since 2021, has now left the automaker.

While “Stellantis” may not be a name you see in common parlance outside the automotive industry, Chrysler remains one of the most recognizable names here in America. Over the past decade or so, we’ve seen more cars exit the brand’s lineup than come in — the 300 being the most prominent departure — but the Pacifica has been ticking along and is getting an update for 2027. Now though, the brand is seeing a major shakeup as now-former Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell departs the company, effective immediately.

The automaker announced this news in an official statement Friday, noting Feuell’s job will be taken over by current Dodge CEO Matt McAlear. He will also head up Alfa Romeo, as Feuell’s sudden exit leaves a vacancy for that brand’s North American operations as well.

Feuell briefly served as head of the Ram brand, too, though that role shifted to Tim Kuniskis upon his return to Stellantis in December 2024.

McAlear, for his part, has been at what is now Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) for 13 years. That includes a stint at Chrysler, where he was involved in launching the Pacifica minivan back in 2016, for the 2017 model year. For the moment, it’s unclear exactly what differences we will end up seeing for either Chrysler or Alfa Romeo moving forward, as things have been relatively quiet outside refreshes, special models and concepts.

On the Alfa side, we’ll continue to see the Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglios live on next year, while next-gen models are on the horizon. It also refreshed the Tonale, which will live on (even if its Dodge Hornet counterpart saw the ax). Chrysler brought the Airflow concept as well as the Halcyon, while Feuell mentioned a new SUV and sedan will emerge soon. That said, nothing has come to fruition there just yet, outside the facelifted Pacifica.

Stellantis only noted Chris Feuell left the company for “personal reasons”, with no further detail. We’ll be interested to see how McAlear leads three brands, each ostensibly with its own identity, as we continue on through 2026 and beyond.