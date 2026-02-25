Surprise! The 2027 Chrysler Pacifica Shows Its Face on Social Media Before Its Full Debut

(Images: Stellantis | Chrysler)

The Chrysler Pacifica has been due for an update for a little while, and it’s getting one.

Two or three times a year, a familiar question reverberates around the TFL office: “What is going on with Chrysler?” Well, now we know, as the brand’s Instagram page revealed our first look at the latest version of its Pacifica minivan. In the caption, Chrysler says, “Some things refuse to undercover.” Yeah, that checks out when you just hard launch it on social media.

So, what do we know about it so far? From what we can see here, it’s not quite the radical overhaul some folks may have been hoping for. You know, if you were on the edge of your seat waiting for the latest, hottest minivan to drop. What you do get, though, is a dramatically updated front end, sporting Chrysler’s Halcyon-like badge, some snazzier headlights and a more distinctive lower fascia.

Head rearward from the front clip, however, and the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica looks more or less unchanged, as far as its overall shape. We can’t see the rear end in any of these photos, but just going off the bit of the taillight we can make out, it looks more or less identical to what’s on sale right now.

Hey, maybe Chrysler will finally give in and release a Pacifica Hellcat, right? (Yeah, don’t hold your breath.)

On the powertrain front, we have absolutely zero technical information to accompany these surprise images. That lightbar, vertical headlights, more dramatic front-end signature and fairly large lower intake could be hiding something incredible and unlike anything we’ve seen before. Or, because it’s the engine that apparently just won’t ever die, it could pack the same 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 we’ve all known so fondly lo these many years.

Keep in mind, Stellantis dropped all its former plug-in hybrid models earlier this year, and that includes the Pacifica e-Hybrid PHEV as well as Jeep’s 4xe line (at least as we previously knew it in the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee). So, the Pacifica is already back down to just the V6, with either front- or all-wheel drive being your only real powertrain options. What would be interesting, though, is if Chrysler implemented the updated 2.0-liter Hurricane inline-four that just made its debut in the new Jeep Grand Cherokee…hmm.

It’s likely the 2027 Chrysler Pacifica will rock an updated interior to accompany the exterior facelift. Frankly, apart from the automaker including a larger Uconnect 5 infotainment screen, the Pacifica has badly needed an overhaul for the past few years.

Whatever Chrysler does have up its sleeve, we’ll keep our eyes open and post any further updates as we have them.