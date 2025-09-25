The Acura ZDX Is Already Dead: Report

(Images: TFL Studios, unless otherwise noted)

Well, so much for the revived Acura ZDX name.

2025 has been another topsy-turvy year for the auto industry, and as we live through all this change, you’ll see the words “market conditions” thrown around a lot. Such is the case with Acura, which decided to officially kill off the ZDX crossover — its first mass-market EV co-developed with General Motors — after just over one (yes, singular) year on the market. A report through Car Dealership Guy first broke the news, and the automaker later confirmed the report.

“To better align our product portfolio with the needs of our customers and market conditions” (there it is), “as well as our long-term strategic goals, we can confirm the Acura ZDX has ended production,” the company said in a statement responding to that initial report.

Even if you don’t have your ear firmly pressed to the ground on what’s moving and shaking the industry, you’ve probably seen slow EV adoption here in the U.S. A few years ago, virtually every automaker was ambitiously jumping onto the EV bandwagon, and we saw efforts like this ZDX, Mercedes’ EQ-branded EVs, Nissan’s new-generation Ariya SUV, and so many more flood onto the market.

Well, in light of cooling sales and the looming end of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit next week, automakers are literally pulling the plug on some of their models, including every example I just mentioned.

What will happen to the Honda Prologue, then?

With Acura surreptitiously killing off the ZDX, it does make you wonder…what about the related Honda Prologue? Thanks in no small part to federal and state tax credits, Honda’s actually done fairly well with its version, based on the same platform as the ZDX as well as the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. All of these vehicles, built at GM’s Spring Hill, Tennessee facility, enjoyed eligibility for the federal credit as well as relative safety from ping-ponging tariffs on imported vehicles.

Nevertheless, the automotive world is once again shifting. For the moment, the Honda Prologue appears to be safe. But manufacturers are having a serious rethink here, so plausible at this point we may see some more pivoting away from a full-on EV strategy. We’re seeing many split the difference with a wider range of gas-hybrid vehicles — and Acura will do the same, as it elaborated further on in its official statement.

“ZDX has played a valuable role for the Acura brand, and we will provide a foundation we will build on with the arrival of the all-electric Acura RSX, which will be produced at the EV Hub in Ohio and launch the second half of 2026, as well as with hybrid-electric Acura models now in development” (emphasis added).

If you still want to pick up the best deal on an Acura ZDX, you have a few days left to take advantage of the EV tax credit. Per IRS guidance, you just have to sign the contract by September 30, so you can still claim the deal even if you take delivery a little later. Now that production is finished, dealers may also put some cash on the hood to move the final examples out of inventory.

Acura says it will continue to support ZDX customers for the foreseeable future with service, parts and warranty coverage, despite the car being discontinued for further production.