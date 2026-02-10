2027 Mercedes-AMG GLC53 Brings the Balance With Six Cylinders and 443 Horsepower

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

The 2027 Mercedes-AMG GLC53 restores the balance between the past four-pot 43 and the 671-horsepower 63 plug-in hybrid.

There’s just something right about six cylinders. At least, that seems to be the mantra if you’re most European automakers. For the past little while, though, the Mercedes-AMG GLC lineup comprised the 2.0-liter turbo-four ’43’ model and the 671-horsepower ’63’ plug-in hybrid, with nary a six-pot in the mix. Now, though, a six-cylinder option is back with the updated Mercedes-AMG GLC53 model.

As the number implies (at least the AMG range is relatively consistent…), the GLC53 splits the difference between the two other models on grunt. Similar to what’s in the Mercedes-AMG CLE53, this midsize SUV packs 443 horsepower. That may be similar power to what we’ve seen before, but Mercedes has indeed updated the engine with a new intake system, new intercooler, intake camshaft and new cylinder head — and there’s a new exhaust system too. Normally, torque sits at the same sort of figure as the power (443 lb-ft), though an auxiliary electric supercharger provides a 10-second overboost facility that will give you 472 lb-ft within that short window. As ever, the six-pot AMG GLC53 packs a 9-speed “Speedshift” automatic transmission, as well as standard all-wheel drive.

So far, so…safe, you’re probably thinking. Well, the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GLC53 does have a trick up its sleeve: an available rear-wheel drive “Drift Mode”. It seems the three-pointed star is taking a page out of its rival’s books by allowing you to switch into pure hooning mode whenever you feel it coming on.

Pick up the AMG Dynamic Plus package, and the GLC53 can hit 0-60 in 4.1 seconds in “Race Start” mode, while charging on to a top speed of 167 mph. Forgo that optional extra, and the top speed remains 155 mph, as you expect from the German automakers. The GLC53 does come standard with a variety of drive modes, as well as 2.5 degrees of rear-axle steering capability.

Inside is your usual Mercedes fare

Take a look at the GLC53’s interior, and you at least can’t fault it for being consistent with most other Mercedes out there. You get a flat-bottom, split-spoke steering wheel, a digital gauge cluster and a vertically-oriented infotainment display on the center stack.

One feature unique to this latest AMG GLC-Class is the Golden Accents Package. This is an exclusive option for the 2027 model year, bringing in a host of “techgold” features. 21-inch AMG-style cross-spoke wheels in matte black get gold flanges, while you also get black-painted brake calipers, and the AMG graphics are also in gold. Mercedes is going for a high-contrast look here, so the Golden Accents Package is only available with the Obsidian Black Metallic and Graphite Grey Magno exterior colors.

We don’t know exactly how much the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GLC53 will cost just yet. However, it will go on sale in the second half of this year, so we should have that information sometime in the next few months. Going off the relative 43 and 63 pricing from last year, it’s likely this 53 model will land right in the middle: about $70,000. A GLC53 Coupe, on the other hand, will probably run you about $75,000 to start.