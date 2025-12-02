Toyota Teases 3 New Models to Premiere December 4, Including the Lexus LFA Successor

(Images: Toyota)

Mark your calendars: A major Toyota/Lexus reveal is coming this Thursday.

While news has already broken of the current-gen Supra rolling off into the history books, there are new sports car on the horizon. One of the most anticipated cars of the year, the production follow-up to the iconic Lexus LFA, is just around the corner. But the news isn’t stopping there. After teasing its premiere in Japan, Toyota also has a new sports car called the GR GT on the way as well. We’ll know much more at 9 PM ET this Thursday, December 4, when Toyota aims to debut “all-new sports models”.

If you take a gander at the teaser photo above, though, you’ll notice there are three cars there. So, what’s with the third one? That car, whose rear end is hidden out-of-shot, is a bit of a mystery. Looking at the front end, though, it may be a new GT3 race car Gazoo Racing is cooking up to accompany road-going versions of both Lexus’ and Toyota’s new sports cars.

As for the two whose taillights we can see, let’s start with the Lexus. The Lexus LFR supercar is the one fans have been waiting ages for with bated breath. While the automaker did give us some idea what to expect with the Sports Concept, this should be the production halo we expect to carry the brand into a new era. Some camouflaged versions of the follow-up to Lexus’ legendary LFA have been spotted over the past few months, but the biggest (and most hotly debated) question is whether it’s packing a twin-turbocharged V8 engine under the hood.

Toyota also teased a new flagship Gazoo Racing model just before today’s news. The GR GT made the rounds a few months back at Goodwood Festival of Speed in camouflaged form, though Thursday’s event from Japan should shed much more light on what we can expect over there, as well as what’s happening with the Lexus LFA successor.

Want to know more? So do we, and fortunately we don’t have too much longer to wait. Stay tuned on Thursday evening to learn all about the Toyota GR GT as well as the Lexus LFR and more!