If You Ever Wanted a Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cabriolet, Your Dream Is About to Come True

Apart from the rare G650 Landaulet, this is the first G-Wagen you'll be able to spec with a drop-top from the factory

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

There’s already an electric G-Class, so why not a convertible?

For decades, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been more than just an iconic off-road SUV for the brand. It’s a status symbol, and what better way to make that statement than with a convertible? The automaker announced a G-Class Cabriolet was happening a few months back, but now it’s showing a new set of camouflaged shots as it racks up some testing hours in Austria.

With these photos, the company says its engineers are “gathering comprehensive data to ensure the open-top model delivers an unparalleled and unmistakable G-Class experience.” As you do. Apart from noting the car’s “rigorous” testing regimen over the coming months, we don’t have any more technical information at this point on what all we can expect, apart from the obvious change in the roof arrangement. Mercedes did say it would follow up its Austrian track and road time with some proper winter testing in Sweden.

For the most part, what little camouflage there is seems to concern all the bits that would naturally need to change to accommodate a convertible setup. There’s a relatively small rear window, though the side camouflage behind the rear door is a bit strange. There could be another window under there, but the camo’ed area is obviously meant to throw folks off the scent of what exactly is happening, so it’s tough to say whether that’s just more softtop.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cabriolet still has the hallmark spare tire carrier and swing-out tailgate. The convertible’s rear quarter panels otherwise largely resemble the hardtop, though the high-mounted brake light has been moved (Jeep Wrangler style) to sit atop the tire carrier. From the rear doors forward, the lower section of the drop-top model seems to be identical to your standard G-Class.

When it does actually launch, there’s a good chance the G-Class Cabriolet will offer the same sort of powertrain options as the standard SUV. That is, you’ll be able to get it as a G550 model with a turbocharged inline-six, or as an AMG-flavored G63 with a twin-turbocharged V8. The electric G580 with EQ Technology could also be on the table. Obviously, we don’t know how much any of those options would cost just yet, but at least it probably won’t set you back the same sort of money as the Maybach G650 Landaulet…and those cars are now commanding seven-figure price tags.

If I had to wager how much this new G-Class Cabrio costs, prices may start in the $175,000-ish ball park for a G550, assuming there is an entry-level version there. Any AMG version would easily run over $200,000, while a potential electric option may split the difference around $185,000 or so. Those are educated guesses right now, though Mercedes notes more details are coming in the near future.