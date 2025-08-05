The 2026 Kia Sportage Gets a Mid-Cycle Refresh, More Powerful Hybrid and a New Trim

The 2026 Kia Sportage rolls into the new model year with a list of noteworthy updates.

Every small crossover has to fight for eyeballs and sales, which is why we’re seeing a fair few major updates across the industry for 2026. Kia may not be lobbing a completely new Sportage into the fray, but we are getting a notable Telluride-like facelift with some tech upgrades, a broadly similar trim setup (with some exceptions) and a bit more power if you go for the hybrid model.

The entry-level Sportage LX is where things kick off, and you will have to pay a bit more than before (surprise, surprise). At $28,690 to start, this model is now $1,300 more expensive than before. Even though the base model is touching the $30,000 mark, you do still get standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, push-button start, adaptive cruise control and dual 12.3-inch displays. You also get a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 187 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque on tap, while all-wheel drive is available for an extra $1,800. In other words, the LX still gives you most of the things you need without having to jump up into the higher trims of hybrid powertrains.

Step up to the Sportage EX ($30,490 — $1,000 more than 2025) adds in blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, leatherette upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charging and a power liftgate. From there, the $32,990 X-Line (up $700) focuses mainly on a sportier look headlined by sportier wheels, while the SX adds in more advanced features for $34,290 (up $1,300) like Highway Driving Assist. The SX Prestige ($36,290; up $1,800) keeps adding to the feature list with more cameras all around and an upgraded Harman Kardon audio system, while the X-Pro Prestige ($39,590; up $1,300) tops out the range with a heated windshield and all-terrain tires.

Alongside the standard gas car, the 2026 Kia Sportage lineup retains its hybrid model and its plug-in hybrid option. The standard Sportage Hybrid rocks a 1.6-liter engine mated to an electric motor, and it’s up 5 horsepower and 13 lb-ft of torque from earlier cars, for a total system output of 232 hp/271 lb-ft. The trim structure broadly follows the gas models with the exception of a new mid-range S model, slotted above the LX. Pricing for the Sportage Hybrid starts at $30,290 (up $1,500 from last year), and runs through $40,390 for the Hybrid SX Prestige. Price jumps range between $1,000 on the low end for the EX to $2,600 on the high-end for the SX Prestige.

As for the Sportage PHEV, you only get two trim options: X-Line and X-Line Prestige. You do get more power from that hybrid drivetrain (268 horsepower) as well as 34 miles of electric driving range thanks to a 72-kilowatt electric motor and a larger battery. The down side? You’ll have to pay all the money for it, because the X-Line comes in at $40,490 to start (up $500 from last year). If you want the top-end Sportage PHEV X-Line Prestige, you’ll have to pay $2,800 more than last year, for a new MSRP of $47,190 before taxes and fees. That’s a lot of cash for a Sportage, but it’s not that far off alternatives like the Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid that tops $50,310 — and that’s for the current model, not the updated 2026 RAV4 due out soon.