The 2025 Mazda 3 Is Still a Smooth Operator — There’s Just One Issue: Review

Pros Cons ✓ Sharp exterior styling ☓ 6-speed manual still only available in non-turbo hatchback ✓ Premium interior ☓ This generation is getting long in the tooth by now ✓ Fun to drive everyday and in the twisties ☓ Best features only available on the high-end trims ✓ Punchy turbo powertrain and all-wheel drive

2025 Mazda 3 Overview: Call me biased, but this should be on your shopping list.

Even six years after its initial debut, the Mazda 3 still punches way above its class for a so-called mainstream, compact economy car. In a class that’s still chock full of competition — we’re talking mainstays like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, as well as the Hyundai Elantra, Kia K4, Nissan Sentra, Subaru WRX and Volkswagen Jetta — Mazda’s contender makes a strong case on its styling, upscale interior and class-leading driving dynamics.

For the past few years, you’ve also been able to get it with a punchy turbocharged engine coupled with all-wheel drive, giving you one of the most potent cars in the class as well. I’ve driven several of these 3s over the years and even bought one myself, and there’s good reason why it gets heaps of praise from journalists far and wide: Mazda offers its hallmark fun driving experience in a package that you’d struggle to beat for the price, even stepping up into a more premium tier.

That’s still the case in 2025, but if you’re wondering whether you should buy brand new versus the past few model years, don’t fret that decision too much. The Mazda 3 is still available as a sedan or a hatchback, and the big noteworthy change is the automaker’s edition of the mid-range Carbon Edition trim on non-turbo models. That’s a good move on Mazda’s part, since the Carbon Edition brings in standard all-wheel drive, 18-inch gloss black wheels, wireless smartphone charging, a red leather interior and Polymetal Gray paint. If you want some extra grunt, the Carbon Turbo is still available too.

2025 Mazda 3 pricing starts at $25,385 for the base sedan, rising to $36,985 for the fully loaded Turbo Premium Plus like we’re testing here. Mazda offers a surprising number of trim options along the way, with either front- or all-wheel drive (depending on the model) and a sedan or hatchback body. There’s only one annoying catch for three-pedal enthusiasts: the 6-speed manual transmission is still only available with the naturally-aspirated, front-wheel drive hatchback.

The small Mazda 3 brings serious performance…if you’re willing to pay for it.

As with previous model years, the 2025 Mazda 3 still brings two powertrain options to the table, both based around the brand-ubiquitous 2.5-liter SkyActiv-G engine. The naturally-aspirated version available on base trims pumps out 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, and is available in front- or all-wheel drive. If you want the aforementioned 6-speed manual, you’ll have to get the 2.5 S Premium hatchback. Otherwise, you’ll get a 6-speed automatic transmission across the board.

The 2.5 Turbo models, on the other hand, come standard with all-wheel drive and a 6-speed automatic transmission — you don’t get a choice in the matter. With 250 horsepower and a beefy 320 lb-ft of torque at your disposal, however, paying the premium for a turbocharged model results in a properly quick and responsive, delivering a 0-60 time of around 5.6 seconds. The N/A version isn’t horrifically slow by comparison (0-60 is about 7-7.5 seconds), but sitting at a mile above sea level, you definitely appreciate having the extra power.

On curved roads, the 2025 Mazda 3 is still a class act in the handling department, no matter which version you choose. In this fourth-generation model, Mazda swapped out the old 3’s multilink rear suspension for a simpler (and cheaper to produce) torsion beam setup. However, you likely won’t feel the difference in day-to-day driving, and the automaker’s engineers worked to make the ride compliant and comfortable, while still maintaining a sportier feel than the competition. The only time I’ve actively thought about the perceived downgrade over the third-gen model is a little bit of crashiness or rear-end hop over jarring, uneven bumps.

For the other 99% of my driving experience, though, I’ve found the current-gen Mazda 3 a sharp handler while also being a comfortable, pleasant place to commute and do some weekend canyon carving. Fuel economy isn’t horrible, either, with non-turbo models managing 27 City / 37 Highway / 33 Combined mpg. Springing for the 2.5 Turbo naturally knocks those numbers down a bit, to 23 City / 31 Highway / 27 Combined mpg. Those figures can vary depending on how spirited a driver you are, and picking the hatch over the sedan will shift your fuel economy by a mile per gallon or two, give or take.

What’s missing from this picture?

While the Mazda 3’s still got it in terms of out-and-out sharpness and can hold its own on power, it’s missing a major competitive option. Unlike, say, the Corolla or the Civic or the Elantra, there’s no hybrid option on the table anywhere. I’ve long joked that Mazda will need to be dragged into the electrification game kicking and screaming, but it is actually starting to relent on that front a bit. The CX-50 Hybrid may use a Toyota-based system, but the automaker can now argue it at least has an option in the compact SUV class, to say nothing of the SkyActiv-G-based CX-70 and CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid.

No such luck here: the 2025 Mazda 3 carries on with the same excellent, but aging engine it’s been using for more than a decade. It will likely take a generational overhaul to actually introduce a newer, fresher powertrain into the mix. And with the way the 3 has been selling lately…I’m wondering when, or if, such a major update might come (more on that in a moment).

The Mazda 3’s interior still looks great, but looks aren’t everything.

Back in late 2018, Mazda made a huge leap forward with its interior design for the fourth-generation 3. It’s a far more premium proposition than its predecessors, and gives even more premium and expensive cars a run for their money. You also get some useful standard equipment including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and radar cruise control. Stepping into the slightly more expensive Select Sport (the one most dealers actually stock over the bottom-end model) will get you even more features like dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, leatherette seats and larger 18-inch wheels, as well as Amazon Alexa built-in capability for $1,140 more.

Naturally, stepping up the trim ladder nets you more advanced features as you spend more money. Mazda does lock some features like parking sensors and their 360-degree camera behind the most expensive Turbo Premium Plus trim, so you have to spend nearly $40,000 to get all the available tech.

The 2025 Mazda 3 still comes with an 8.8-inch infotainment screen by default, though 2.5 Turbo models get a larger 10.25-inch unit. The MazdaConnect system is largely driven through a console-mounted command dial, and while I’ve gotten used to it over the years, new folks may not find it the most responsive or user-friendly system out there. The 3 also comes with a standard six-speaker audio setup, though a 12-speaker Bose system is standard on the Premium hatchback as well as the Turbo Premium Plus models.

On the practicality front, the hatchback is generally the option I’d recommend since you get a bit more vertical cargo volume. That said, the hatch’s design brings poor rear visibility, if you’re the kind of person to actually look over your shoulder when changing lanes or backing up into a parking space. Still, the standard blind-spot monitoring helps mitigate that issue in everyday driving.

At 35.1 inches of legroom, backseat space isn’t much to write home about, as the Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra both offer a couple extra inches for taller passengers. Sadly, rear passengers also don’t get useful items like HVAC vents or USB-C ports (the only two available ports are up front).

Cargo volume is a similar story, where the hatchback offers up 20.1 cubic feet with the seats in place. Again, not terrible, but not class-leading either. Fold the seats down, and your space expands to a far more usable 47.1 cubic feet. Speaking from personal experience, I’m glad I had a hatchback when I recently moved apartments, where I was able to get at least half a dozen large boxes in the back with the seats folded.

Verdict: Time waits for no one, and while the Mazda 3 is still good, it’s not new.

If you’ve followed my reviews over the past few years (and huge thanks for that, by the way), you’ll know just how big a Mazda fan I am and that I have a soft spot for this car. I’ve owned both third- and fourth-gen 3s, so it’s always a special moment to find myself back in the driver’s seat of something like this Turbo Premium Plus hatch. But, while I still think it’s a great car and Mazda always scores high marks for safety, don’t expect anything brand-new or fresh here.

And that’s the current Mazda 3’s biggest issue, in my opinion: It’s getting old. The past six years have brought us a new Honda Civic (and its mid-cycle refresh), the Toyota GR Corolla, a brand-new Elantra with a hybrid model and a high-performance N variant, a new Kia K4, a new Subaru WRX, a new Golf GTI and Golf R, a new Jetta…you catch my drift.

Mazda’s offering has remained more or less the same throughout its lifespan, and it’s likely time for something different. The proof is in the sales numbers, which are currently down by 13% year-over-year (as of July 2025), as the company’s newer SUVs have exploded in popularity. Mazda, as an entity, is riding high right now on the back of the CX-50, CX-70 and CX-90. The 3 — and the 3-based CX-30, for that matter — are currently struggling, and I’d put that down to buyers having newer and fresher options to choose from. And the current market conditions aren’t exactly doing import-heavy automakers like Mazda any favors, either.

In short: Do I still recommend the Mazda 3 as a fun and sharp-looking driver’s car? Absolutely! It’s still a great option if you favor that premium feel and driving dynamics that are a cut above the rest. But if you’re looking for hybrid fuel economy or just want a full-on new and fresh design, then you’ll have to go elsewhere, at least for now.

