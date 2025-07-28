Most Popular Cars and Trucks in the U.S. Market in 2025

SPONSORED CONTENT

Buying a car in 2025 is about more than looks or speed. Americans are choosing vehicles that are reliable, practical, and smart. At EpicVIN VINCheck service, we analyzed millions of vehicle history reports, service records, and VIN checks to uncover the most popular cars in the U.S. this year.

We also spoke with our experts and reviewed trends from dealers and auctions across the country.

What Are Americans Driving in 2025?

Using our database of over 500 million vehicle records, we spotted a few clear patterns:

Pickup trucks are still in high demand.

Compact SUVs like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V remain strong favorites.

Electric vehicles are rising fast — especially the Tesla Model Y.

Buyers care more about service history and accident records than ever before.

Top 10 Most Popular Cars in 2025 (According to EpicVIN + Market Data)

1. Ford F-Series

Still the best-selling vehicle in the U.S.

Popular with contractors and small businesses.

Consistent engine and transmission performance, based on our repair data.

2. Chevrolet Silverado

A go-to work truck for rural and suburban areas.

Used models from 2020–2023 are trending in VIN checks.

3. Toyota RAV4

One of the most searched VINs in EpicVIN’s system.

Families love it for its size, gas mileage, and cool A/C.

Performs well in extreme heat zones like Arizona and Texas.

4. Honda CR-V

High owner satisfaction and strong resale value.

Rarely shows up with serious crash history in our reports.

5. Tesla Model Y

America’s best-selling electric vehicle.

Most VIN checks focus on battery health and software updates.

Hot in cities such as California, New York, and Florida.

6. Toyota Tacoma

One of America’s fastest-selling trucks in 2025.

Most buyers are looking for models under 60,000 miles and strong histories.

7. Subaru Crosstrek

Popular among young drivers and mountain-state residents.

VIN checks often reveal off-road use and modified suspensions.

8. Nissan Rogue

Frequently bought through financing or lease.

Advanced safety tech gets high marks in consumer feedback.

9. Hyundai Tucson

A rising star in 2025.

Big increase in VIN search volume in Florida and Georgia.

Seen as a smart, budget-friendly SUV.

10. Honda Accord

The sedan that refuses to fade away.

Clean ownership records and regular service make it a smart used buy.

What EpicVIN Data Reveals

Alex Black, CMO at EpicVIN, says:

“This year we’ve seen a major shift. People are checking VINs even on brand-new cars. They want to make sure there’s no hidden damage from shipping or dealership repairs. Compared to 2024, VIN report requests are up 19%.”

What to Watch When Buying a Car in 2025

Always run a VIN check, even on new vehicles — some have transport or factory damage.

Check A/C service records if you live in hot states like Texas, Nevada, or Florida.

For EVs, you can research replacements for batteries, charging cycles, and recall histories.

Search with EpicVIN and uncover accidents, liens, recalls, mileage rollbacks, and much more.

In 2025, car buying is not just about getting from A to B. It’s about knowing a car’s full history. At EpicVIN, we give drivers the tools to make smart choices — and avoid future problems. Don’t guess. Check the VIN first.