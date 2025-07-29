Y’all Need to Chill About the Toyota Land Cruiser

(Image: TFL Studios)

Yeah, we’re going there — slow your roll with hating on the Toyota Land Cruiser.

When the 200 Series Toyota Land Cruiser left us in 2021, die-hard enthusiasts were (understandably)…what’s the word…pissed. Especially as global markets got a direct successor in the 300 Series, folks in the North American LC community looked around going “what the hell, Toyota?”. Well, as it turns out, the automaker did have a plan to follow up on the legendary nameplate’s stinging absence from our shores, but not with the sort of SUV we expected. We instead got the 250 Series Land Cruiser as Toyota’s smaller, nimbler, sort of 4Runner-sized off-roader to offer a more premium experience without the downsides the old models’ heft presented on the trails. And the reception has been, let’s say “mixed”.

See, the new Toyota Land Cruiser ditched a huge, well-proven V8 engine in place of a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder-based hybrid setup. That was the first point of contention with the LC faithful. “No one wants this crap!”, you shouted from the rooftops and throughout comments and forums all over. “Looks cheap” is the next criticism, noting the sort of materials you’d find in this car against its $85,000 premium predecessor. Then there is the price you pay for that perceived drop in quality, with a Land Cruiser 1958 trim setting you back at least $58,195.

Did I mention the powertrain? Because you guys really hate that — and not just in the Land Cruiser, either. Across the board, the new 2.4-liter turbocharged unit hasn’t gotten a lot of love among the truck community, be it in the LC, the 4Runner or the Tacoma. Then, to really drive a nail into the LC’s off-roading prospects, you guys point out the 8.7 inches of ground clearance.

To sum it up, some folks call Toyota’s efforts with the new Land Cruiser nothing less than “pathetic” or “a dud”.

But Tommy has something to say to all the naysayers: Just chill.

In the video below, he walks through a lot of those sticking points I mentioned, as well as his take on just what the new Toyota Land Cruiser 250 Series is. And, perhaps more importantly, what it isn’t (including those direct comparisons to the 100 and 200 Series of old).

Watch on to see if you agree, and based on some of the comments…well, Toyota still has some convincing to do: