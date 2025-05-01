2025 Ford Mustang GTD Returns to the Nürburgring — And Posts An Even Quicker Lap Time

(Images: Ford)

The same driver as Ford’s first run with the Mustang GTD just posted a quicker time on the Nürburgring.

Back in August, the insane $300,000-plus Ford Mustang GTD became the first American car to break the 7-minute barrier around the Nürburgring Nordscheife. However, it wasn’t a perfect run, as weather hampered the potential for improvement on Multimatic Motorsports driver Dirk Müller’s 6:57.685 run. Ford proclaimed it would return and it would throw down an even quicker time on the notorious 12.9-mile circuit, and now it’s done just that.

In fact, the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD’s redemption run posted a time of 6:52.072 — 5.5 seconds faster than last time.

This latest run bumps the Mustang GTD ahead of the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 with the Manthey Performance Kit (6:55.737), though it is still behind the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (6:49.328), as well as the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series (6:48.047) and the Porsche 911 GT2 RS with the Manthey Performance Kit, which currently holds the production sports car lead with a time of 6:43.300.

Since August, Ford says its made a host of tweaks to the GTD’s setup in pursuit of that better lap time. It revised the chassis tuning for even more torsional rigidity, updated suspension hardware and tuning for more predictable handling, revised the ABS and traction control’s behavior and made powertrain calibration updates. All that work came after a second-by-second review of the August 2024 lap to make the new Mustang GTD as fast as it possibly can be, and achieve the ‘Ring’s fourth-fastest time in the production sports car class.

Beyond bragging rights, Ford’s latest time is good marketing for the upcoming Mustang GTD as it actually enters production for customers. That should kick off in the coming weeks (the automaker is still claiming a Spring 2025 rollout), though it obviously hasn’t gotten any less expensive in the past nine months. When the first examples do make it off the line, Ford is charging prospective customers at least $300,000 a pop for the privilege of owning one. Mind you, that’s still significantly cheaper than the now-departed (and also Multimatic-built) Ford GT.