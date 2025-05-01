Toyota Continues Its ‘Nightshade Everything’ Campaign with the 2026 Camry

The new Nightshade is based on the SE trim, so it should cost you somewhere in the low-$30K range

(Images: Toyota)

The 2026 Toyota Camry doesn’t bring any radical changes, but the Nightshade edition is making a comeback.

Toyota’s midsize Camry sedan continues to be insanely popular, even as SUVs (like the RAV4) now dominate our highways and byways. The automaker revamped the model into a more aggressive-looking, all-hybrid affair for 2025, and now the ninth-generation version is seeing a few changes as it rolls into the 2026 model year. The headline addition to the lineup is the Nightshade edition, a blacked-out trim that Toyota offers on pretty much every vehicle it makes these days. And yes, that included the old Camry, as well.

If you remember the last Camry Nightshade, then you already have a pretty good idea of what to expect here. Black 19-inch five-spoke wheels are a prominent feature of this trim, as are blacked-out mirror caps, door handles, shark fin antenna, lower rear diffuser and rear spoiler. Toyota says the darker, sportier look “enhances the undeniable Camry vibe,” if you think such a thing exists. I mean, there’s “Big Altima Energy“, so why not steep yourself in that Camry life?

The 2026 Toyota Camry Nightshade joins the existing LE, XLE, SE and XSE grades (slotting in above the SE), and is available in Ice Cap, Supersonic Red (shown here) or Midnight Black Metallic. Naturally, you’d want to go with black for the most murdered out look, but whichever color you choose, you’ll still be able to spec out the Nightshade with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

While Toyota claims up to 51 mpg if you get the base LE, the Nightshade will knock that down to about 47 mpg with FWD, or 46 mpg with AWD. Both versions pair a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine to electric motors, but the output differs between 225 hp for the FWD Camry models, and 232 hp (by way of a third, rear-mounted electric motor) for the AWD versions.

Beyond the Nightshade, all other 2026 Toyota Camry grades remain the same as before. A new Dark Cosmos exterior color is available on SE, XLE and XSE trims.

Toyota hasn’t announced full pricing for the 2026 Camry lineup just yet, including the Nightshade. That said, the Camry is built in Georgetown, Kentucky, so its U.S.-made status means pricing hopefully won’t change too much from the current 2025 range. Right now, the Camry starts at $29,835 for the base LE, rising to $36,960 for the top-spec XSE. The Nightshade, for its part, should fall right in the middle — about $33,000 to $34,000.

2026 Toyota Camry models will actually hit dealership lots this summer.