2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Lineup Gets a Mid-Cycle Glow Up

New grilles, bumpers, wheels and a larger touchscreen freshen up Toyota’s popular Corolla Cross SUV.

You wouldn’t think there’s be a ton of breathing room for smaller crossovers in the brand’s SUV-heavy lineup, but Toyota managed to capture greater market share with the larger, more practical Corolla Cross against the old C-HR, when the former launched back in 2021. Now, it’s time for the mid-cycle refresh, and the automaker’s bringing a range of modest updates to keep the momentum going against its long list of rivals.

Granted, we are talking subtle changes here, at least from the outside. 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross models adopt new grille designs on both gas-only and hybrid models. The non-hybrid Corolla Cross, for its part, gets a larger mesh in its grille design that makes it look a bit more assertive — along the lines of Toyota’s larger SUVs and trucks — while the Corolla Cross Hybrid loses its pronounced upper lip that set it apart. You still get a little bit of extra trim and a thinner grille with smaller mesh here, but it’s a little bit more subdued so the hybrid blends in more with its sibling.

Hybrid SE and XSE models of the Corolla Cross get a new two-tone paint option, featuring Cavalry Blue with a Jet Black roof (shown here). Two new 18-inch whee designs are available, with the XLE getting a dark gray metallic finish and the Hybrid XSE going for gloss black.

Inside, the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross gets the same 10.5-inch infotainment screen as the sedan.

Since we are talking about a refresh, don’t expect too many radical changes with this 2026 model year update. That said, the Corolla Cross does get a few noteworthy changes, including a new squared-off shifter design and more room around the wireless charging pad, so it’s a bit easier to access. Toyota also cut back on the piano black trim, thankfully, and the matte gray trim should hold up better against scratches and fingerprints. The main feature is the 10.5-inch infotainment screen on higher trim levels, though base versions will still get an 8.0-inch version.

One change the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross doesn’t see lies under the hood. Both the 169-horsepower gas variant and the 196-horsepower hybrid carry on, same as before. You can get the gas-only model with front- or all-wheel drive, while the Corolla Cross Hybrid still goes with all-wheel drive by default (with EPA figures ranging from about 32 mpg on the non-hybrid to 42 mpg on the hybrid model).

Pricing information isn’t yet available for the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross lineup, but it hopefully won’t increase too much from the 2025 baseline. Right now, the base Corolla Cross L starts just under $26,000, with the Hybrid working the price point up to just over $33,500 for the best-equipped XSE.