Volkswagen Announces Pricing for the Updated 2025 Golf GTI and Golf R

The Golf R will cost you $110 for each extra horsepower you get over the outgoing model

The Volkswagen Golf GTI gets a modest price increase, while the Golf R is substantially more expensive.

For the past few years, your only options if you want VW’s iconic hatchback in America have been the Golf GTI hot hatch or the even hotter, all-wheel drive Golf R. Now, both cars are getting a range of updates for the 2025 model year, and you know what that means: Both have gotten more expensive. Volkswagen announced official pricing for the latest versions, with the Golf GTI setting you back anywhere from $375 to $505 over the outgoing car, and the Golf R getting a $1,435 price bump.

2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI details

In line with your typical mid-cycle refresh, the updated Mk8.5 GTI gets a new front bumper and headlight design, as well as an illuminated VW badge and front light bar. That carries through the whole trim stack, while Alpine Silver Metallic and Slate Blue Metallic are two new options in the color palette. On the inside, Carbon Gray interior accents adorn the cabin, rather than a sea of Titan Black.

The base GTI S remains the entry point for 2025, with the base trim setting you back $33,670 (including $1,225 destination). For that, you get an upgraded 12.9-inch standard touchscreen (compared to the outgoing car’s 8.0-inch unit), with built-in navigation and VW’s latest AI-assisted operating system. If you prefer to use smartphone projection instead, you do also get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality integrated through VW’s “App-Connect” setup. Hard buttons return to the steering wheel in place of haptic switches, and you get a new ventilated 15-watt wireless charging pad.

Above the S, the mid-range GTI SE comes in at $38,645. This trim offers a different set of 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic high-beam functionality and new ClubSport ArtVelours seat covers. Harman Kardon premium audio, a sunroof and keyless entry are also part of the next step up from the base trim. You can get leather seats if you want through a $1,300 Leather Seats Package, that also adds in driver’s side power seat adjustment and memory functionality and ventilation for both front seats.

At the top end, the GTI Autobahn offers the fully loaded experience for $42,105. Above and beyond the SE, you get DCC adaptive damping, larger 19-inch wheels and summer performance tires over all-seasons in the other trims. A head-up display, three-zone climate control, Park Assist Plus, ventilated leather seats and heated rear seats round out the feature list.

Under the hood, the 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI still manages 241 horsepower from its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine. This time around, though, you can only get the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission, as the 6-speed manual is no longer an option.

What if I want the Golf R?

Like the GTI, the Golf R (sadly) ditches its 6-speed manual for the 7-speed DSG as the sole transmission option. Unlike the GTI, though, you actually do get more horsepower this time around, with the Mk8.5 Golf R managing 328 horsepower from its EA888 engine (up from 315). You’ll have to pay more for that extra grunt, though, with the $48,325 base model representing a $110 per horsepower price bump over what you got in 2024.

Broadly speaking, the updated Golf R brings the same changes inside and out as its GTI sibling. You get ventilated Nappa leather seats, heated seats all around, and the 15-watt wireless charging pad as standard equipment. The 12.9-inch infotainment screen and all its accoutrements also feature here.

If you’re looking for a bit more flair, the $3,795 Euro Style Package is the only major option for the base Golf R. That deletes the sunroof, swaps the leather seats out for fabric ones, and brings in an Akrapovič exhaust system which itself shaves 15 pounds off the all-wheel drive hot hatch’s overall curb weight.

For a cool $49,640, the Golf R Black Edition is the most expensive version in the updated lineup. Beyond the standard Golf R, this special model gets you 19-inch gloss black alloy wheels, genuine carbon fiber interior trim, blacked out accents and special badging inside and out. Despite being called the “Black Edition” and the fact that you can get it in Mythic Black Metallic (shown above), you can also get it in either Pure White or Lapiz Blue Metallic.