Chevrolet Fields Blazer EV SS As Daytona 500 Pace Car Before It Finally Goes on Sale

(Images: General Motors | Chevrolet)

GM is moving forward with its EV rollout, and that (finally) includes the Chevy Blazer EV SS.

Back when we initially covered the Chevy Blazer EV launch, we were told that the high-performance SS model was just around the corner in 2024. Well, hindsight’s always 20-20, and that obviously didn’t happen on schedule. Fast forward several months, though, and Chevrolet couched the announcement that the SS is finally launching later this quarter. Ironically, the Blazer EV SS will pace the 67th Daytona 500 this weekend too, leading the 40-car field of V8-powered stock cars.

There are a couple different ways you could look at the Blazer EV SS: A Cadillac Lyriq-V with a more affordable price tag, or a spiritual successor to the V8-powered TrailBlazer SS of the late 2000s (if you can get past the whole ‘it’s an electric car’ thing). This midsize electric family hauler packs 615 horsepower from its dual-motor setup, as well as 650 lb-ft of torque and standard all-wheel drive. Despite the delay, that is a hefty improvement on the 577 horsepower Chevy originally promised, but there is a caveat. To unlock all that power, you need to be in what it calls “Wide Open Watts” mode. That’ll get you a 0-60 time as low as 3.4 seconds — or a tenth of a second quicker than an equally powerful, supercharged Camaro ZL1 (though not quite as quick as the C8 Corvette…it is still a big and monstrously heavy EV, after all).

The 2025 Chevy Blazer EV SS gets a few choice upgrades over the standard models to handle that extra juice, including Brembo brakes and sport-tuned suspension. On the tech side, you still get a 17.7-inch infotainment display and standard Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving capability. And even with more than 600 horsepower, Chevy is claiming a 303-mile range from the 102-kWh battery pack. I suspect you’ll only actually get that figure if you granny drive it everywhere, which really defeats the purpose of having the fast version, but there you have it.

When it does go on sale, the Chevy Blazer EV SS will carry a starting price of $61,995.

As for the Daytona 500, this weekend’s NASCAR Cup coverage kicks off at 2:30 PM Eastern on Fox Sports. Racing fans can get a closer look at the Blazer EV SS, the Blazer EV.R, the Corvette Stingray and the Silverado RST — the latter two pacing the Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 and Craftsman Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250, respectively — at Daytona International Speedway.