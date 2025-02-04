The Polaris RZR R Factory Is the Lineup’s Most Hardcore Side-by-Side — If You Can Swing $140,000

(Images: Polaris)

Want a race-ready side-by-side? Polaris is building just 30 of these $140K RZR Pro R Factory models.

Over the years, the TFL team has sampled some seriously hardcore side-by-sides, and come away thinking they aren’t exactly cheap. But even your “standard” Polaris RZR Pro R pales in comparison to this beast, the RZR Pro R Factory, which aims to deliver a race-ready platform to the lucky (and wealthy) few who will be able to get their hands on one.

For reference, your run-of-the-mill RZR Pro R will set you back about $34,999 before fees and accessories. This Factory model costs four times more, with a price tag of $139,999. Fortunately, with that kind of price tag, you can rest assured in the knowledge that Polaris took the standard side-by-side and changed just about everything.

Right off the bat, Polaris’ RZR Racing division took the 2.0-liter engine and upped its output to 255 horsepower for the Factory model (up 30 from the standard RZR Pro R’s 225). In car terms that doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you’re talking about a vehicle that weighs just a shade over a ton, that’s plenty of shove for the sort of desert-running this rig for which this rig is destined. You also get a massive 34.3-gallon fuel tank as well as a rear-mounted radiator, an integrated transmission cooler and dual 500-watt fans to keep everything cool (again, useful in a desert racing situation).

Out back, the 2025 Polaris RZR Pro R factory gets a spare 35-inch BFGoodrich KR2 tire and Method 407 bed-grip wheel to complement the other four, while the entire body is carbon fiber and there’s a pair of carbon and Kevlar Sparco seats. On top of a host of racing switchgear and a Sparco steering wheel, the Factory also includes a MoTeC system for real-time engine management control and data logging, as well as race-tuned Dynamix DV suspension, a lightweight lithium battery and what Polaris deems “military-grade wiring”. I’d expect nothing less for my $140K.

Joking aside, that sort of price tag is relative to your eye-wateringly expensive race-prepped vehicles. After all, you’re not getting a Ford Bronco DR or a Mustang GTD for anything less than $300,000 or so. By that metric, the RZR Pro R Factory is a bargain. Or, if you don’t necessarily have the cheddar or a hankering to take your side-by-side to the SCORE Pro UTV Open class, you can always get a Pro R Race Replica Edition for a substantially more palatable $45,999 plus $1,995 destination, for a grand total of $47,994. Or buy three for yourself, your other half and the kids, because that’ll still run you about the same as this extreme racing rig.