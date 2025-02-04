Volkswagen Hashes Out ID.4 Production Issues, Prices 2025 Model from $46,520

Volkswagen’s volume EV hasn’t had the best time since its initial launch.

The mainstream car buying public is a fickle bunch, especially when it comes to trying to sell folks on fully electric cars. Volkswagen’s been trying to climb that hill since it launched the ID.4 in North America four years ago, and it had a seriously rocky performance in 2024. Even after it gained eligibility for the $7,500 tax credit, a recall for problematic door handles and subsequent stop-sale in September knocked it out of contention for those mainstream buyers for the rest of the year. The automaker finally sorted the problem out earlier this year, so now it’s ready to get back into full swing with the 2025 ID.4 lineup.

Right now, though, there is one caveat: You can only buy models with the larger 82-kWh (gross capacity) battery. The 62-kWh version is currently off the menu, at least for now. Volkswagen says it will be back later, but didn’t specify an exact time frame. So, the least expensive version to kick off the 2025 model year is the rear-wheel drive Pro, which starts at $46,520. That’s about $220 more than the equivalent model for 2024 — but, since you don’t have the entry-level battery anymore, the entry level price effectively increases by $5,360.

If you want a dual-motor 4Motion model, that will set you back at least $50,420. The AWD Pro models get larger 20-inch wheels as well as a tow hitch to tow up to 2,700 pounds and a heated windshield, while all Pro models bring in features like a 12.9-inch infotainment system, 45-watt USB-C charging dual-zone climate control, and some more cold-weather goodies like heated seats and mirrors. All ID.4 models also get a range of standard driver assist features like Park Distance Control (parking sensors), Park Assist, Dynamic Road Sign Display and Light Assist (high-beam control).

Two models are available above the base Pro: the $51,620 Pro S ($55,520 if you want AWD), and the $58,720 Pro S Plus. The highest-end trim loses its rear-wheel drive option, once again significantly raising the barrier to entry should you want the fully loaded model. The mid-range Pro S brings in 30-color ambient lighting and an illuminated VW badge as well as LED headlights, a panoramic roof, and 12-way adjustable ventilated seats with a memory function. The Pro S, for its part, tops out the feature list with a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, heated rear seats, an extra zone for the HVAC system and larger 21-inch wheels.

Should you buy one now or wait?

On the whole, the 2025 Volkswagen ID.4 comes decently equipped, even if you just stick with the base Pro trim. That said, there are a couple things to consider before pulling the trigger.

First off, as component sourcing requirements shift for the new year, the current ID.4 is no longer eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, at least according to what’s available through the U.S. Department of Energy’s website. Short of any available state incentives or substantial dealer discounts, you’ll have to cough up full the full MSRP if you want to get into a brand-new ID.4

Volkswagen also says “all models will receive additional content starting midyear”. It’s unclear whether that means we’ll see extra features in the 2025 production run, or if VW’s holding off until the 2026 models roll out. The company says more details on that and when the smaller battery version will be back on sale are forthcoming. Though it does raise the question…should you actually buy one now, or wait a few months? You’re ultimately in control of your own destiny on that one, but impending updates may force dealers’ hands to put some cash on the hood and move existing inventory — so keep your eyes peeled.