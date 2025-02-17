Kia Shows Off Production-Spec EV4 Sedan, With More News to Come on February 27

If you thought the new Kia K4 looked funky, you’ll want to get a closer look at this.

Ahead of its 2025 EV Day event, Kia decided to show off the production version of its latest electric model, the EV4. After showing up in concept form, this is the actual production model people will be able to buy as a sedan or as a more practical hatchback. Both are interesting decisions, as the market has been broadly moving away from boring old sedans in favor of far more popular SUVs…but Kia and its sister company Hyundai have been sticking with it. And with a fair degree of success: Both the K4 and K5 held promising sales momentum in January.

Now, we’re getting our first proper look at what is, essentially, the K4’s electric counterpart. The upcoming EV4 sheds little of its concept-like styling in the production version, though there are a few notable (and practical) differences. This model gets realistically sized door mirrors, for one, and the outlandish and huge triangle-themed wheels have been toned town a bit. That said, you still get straight-line styling at both the front and rear ends, as well as a distinctive roofline with glass elements meeting up at different angles as part of the company’s “Opposites United” design philosophy. Whether or not it actually works depends on your tastes, but as far as being something a little funky that stands out from the crowd…well, I’d say it does that.

Though the hatch does get similarly angular styling, you could argue it’s a bit more conventional, especially at the rear end. In these images at least, though, it doesn’t appear to have a rear wiper — an omission that carries over from the EV6 and which Hyundai just reversed with its updated Ioniq 5. Much like the EV6 and EV9, the smaller EV4 will also get a sporty-looking GT-Line trim.

Kia didn’t go into details on the EV4’s technical specifications, as that information will come during the EV Day. That event starts in Terragona, Spain on February 24, while the automaker says it will specifically debut design and product features of the EV4 on February 27. Hopefully, that information will include Kia’s plan on all the markets where it will sell this new EV, because it has not confirmed whether the production EV4 will come to North America, at time of writing.