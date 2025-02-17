BMW Shows Off ‘Vision Driving Experience’ Concept As Its Latest Neue Klasse EV Feature Set

This latest concept display previews the functionality of BMW’s next-generation 3 Series.

For the past two years, BMW has been highlighting the major points of its ‘Vision Neue Klasse’ era that will ultimately replace its existing cars. That includes compact sedans like the 3 Series, and the automaker announced more details on Monday outlining the driving dynamics of the up-and-coming gas and electric variants through a prototype called the Vision Driving Experience.

This concept focuses more on the control unit and software behind the next-gen vehicle that will eventually go into production. The Vision Vehicle itself, which we’ve now seen in a few different announcements, will not go into production — so Monday’s announcement is a tech demo and, in their own words, a “rollingtest rig for drivetrain and driving dynamics technology developed specially for the Neue Klasse — the next generation of BMW vehicles”. That includes the control unit for the new model’s drivetrain, brakes, steering, charging and energy recuperation functions, all of which coalesce into the marketing-friendly “Heart of Joy”.

BMW claims this Heart of Joy control unit processes information “ten times faster” than previous systems, responding with single-millisecond latency. It works in conjunction with the automaker’s Dynamic Performance Control software, but this is actually the first time that all driving dynamic functions have beencombined into a single unit. It also claims better range and up to 25% better energy efficiency by virtue of having more centralized control, rather than separate control algorithms for the drive system, steering and braking.

In the bigger picture, BMW’s Heart of Joy is one of four “superbrains” (because “computers” is turn-of-the-century levels of quaint, apparently) controlling all the functions in its future cars. The other three, as you’ve probably worked out, will handle functions like the automated driver assistance (ADAS) systems, the infotainment and “basic functions” like climate control, and interior/exterior lighting.

For the moment, the Vision Driving Experience’s interior is at a decidedly concept-like level. Nevertheless, from the screens to the squircle steering wheel futuristic dashboard layout, this car does likely preview what the next-generation 3 Series will look like. The electric evolution of the Neue Klasse, for its part, will likely carry the i3 name. On the gas side, we’ll likely see the eventual styling, interior design and a broad range of tech features also make their way into the new generation.