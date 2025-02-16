Ask Nathan: Future Ford Thunderbird and Nissan…What Now?

What happens now that the merger talks between Honda and Nissan are finished?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Might we see a future Ford Thunderbird?

Is there any hope for Nissan after the Honda merger tanked?

The first question comes from a fan who there’s a future Ford Thunderbird in the works.

Q: (Via: NathanAdlen@Twitter/X) RE: Future Ford Thunderbird

No one has given me a good answer about some of the names Ford reuses. I was wondering about the future Ford Thunderbird and what Ford might do with it. It’s a name we all know right? Maybe the time is now for a return of the Thunderbird. My grandpa had a Thunderbird in the 1970s that was made in the 1960s and it was a boat! I think they went from small to big and back to small in the end.

What does Nathan think?

— The watchmaker’s son

A: There’s always a chance the Ford will bring back the name.

Before giving my two-cents, I wanted to thank you for the message. I am a former ninth-generation (1984) T-Bird owner, and there have been many Thunderbirds in my family, going all the way back to the 1950s. Like the Maverick name, there’s no reason it can’t make a return, but there may be some vexed fans.

There are only a few ways I see Ford bringing back the Thunderbird nameplate in the near future. Either they use an existing platform, or build something new. I sincerely doubt they will do the latter. If they keep this theroridecial T-Bird a “car,” they only have two (current) options. One: use the preexisting Ford GE1 electric platform, underpinning the Mach-E – and use the rumored Lincoln interior that was never used to gussy it up. Or, use the seventh-generation (S650) Ford Mustang as a starting point, and build a true successor to the Thunderbird name.

I highly doubt either of these options are viable. The only other way to make this work (without risking too much dough) is to use a current crossover/SUV platform. I suppose they could try using the Lincoln Corsair, or Nautilus as a starting point, but that just seems wrong. Yet again, this is hard to imagine for me.

Ford has made no mention of any plans to revive the name. There has been no chatter on updating any trademarks, names or concepts that have anything to do with the Thunderbird.

Sorry, I wish I had more to offer you.

— N

P.S.: I was asked this question way back in 2017…and I had a different perspective back then.

The last question comes from a Nissan fan who is worried about the recent news regarding Honda. I think..

Q: (Via: WeChat) RE: Is Nissan done for?

Hi Nathan,

Is Nissan finished?

— Bill W

A: If you’re referring to the failed talks with Honda, things looked bleak, but there’s a few options out there.

Right after we heard the talks were finished between Honda and Nissan, there was word of another player interested in Nissan — Foxconn. Based in Taiwan, Foxconn (Hon Hai Technology Group) is a multinational juggernaut. They have already dipped into the EV auto industry, but appear ready for a real expansion. According to reports, they are not interested in acquiring Nissan, but partnering with them. This could be great for Nissan as they would have a partner to help build upward and onward.

Mind you, these are the early days of talks, and (just like Honda) it could all come crashing down rapidly. Still, this could be an ideal partnership for a company that wants to hit the auto industry, and for an automaker intent on building more EVs. We should hear more soon.

There are other rumored interested parties, but the Foxconn is the one I’m watching right now.

Stand by, I think Nissan will figure something out soon.

– N