Stellantis’ Full-Year 2024 Sales Show A Huge Dip, But There Are A Few Surprises

Stellantis had a rough 2024 and its sales numbers don’t paint a much rosier picture, with a few caveats.

Now that we’re officially into 2025, we can do what we’ve done for the past half-decade or so: Take a look back and try to answer the question, “What just happened?” That may be how some of the folks feel over at Stellantis, as one of the world’s largest automakers objectively had an abysmal year.

Not only are is the company shopping for a new CEO, but its reputation’s slipped to the point where even its dealers don’t trust the automaker (according to a sentiment survey by Kerrigan Advisors, as reported by Automotive News). In a year where its Big Three rivals Ford and General Motors gained ground over 2023, Stellantis sales dropped off by a whopping 15% year-over-year.

Yikes.

But, one of the fun parts of going through the annual sales figures for me isn’t necessarily how many vehicles an automaker sold — though we’ll still get into the details on that one — it’s seeing what surprising habits the car buying public displayed through what was supposed to be a sort of return to normalcy from the wildly unpredictable start to the 2020s.

Overall: The numbers definitely didn’t shake out well in the U.S. market this year.

When you’re talking about automakers selling cars and trucks in excess of one million units a year, a 15% overall drop is a massive pitfall. In fact, dealers representing Stellantis’ six brands selling vehicles in America — Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram — managed to shift 1,303,570 vehicles in calendar year 2024. As for 2023? They sold 1,527,090 vehicles.

For perspective, that volume falls more than 700,000 vehicles short of what Ford managed (2,078,832 across Ford and Lincoln brands), and a less than half what General Motors managed to sell (2,705,080 vehicles).

Here’s how each brand under the Stellantis umbrella fared:

Brand 2024 YTD Sales 2023 YTD Sales Difference Alfa Romeo 8,865 10,898 -19% Chrysler 124,683 133,729 -7% Dodge 141,730 199,458 -29% Fiat 1,528 605 +154% Jeep 587,725 642,924 -9% Ram 439,039 539,476 -19%

Virtually every brand struggled, though it’s not terribly surprising given the company’s rocky year of high-profile issues. Looking beyond the leadership shakeup, the automaker’s decision to ax models that have proven popular over the years as well as high MSRPs and relatively slow rollout and weak demand for its EVs are all to blame, at least in part, for last year’s stumbles.

Each brand’s best and worst-selling cars in 2024:

Brand Best-Selling Model Worst-Selling Model Alfa Romeo Tonale (3,383 units) Giulia (2,320 units) Chrysler Pacifica (107,356 units) 300* (5,295 units; production ended late 2023) Dodge Durango (59,357 units) Hornet (20,559 units) Fiat 500e (970 units) 500X (558 units) Jeep Grand Cherokee (216,148 units) Renegade* (8,440 units; production ended late 2023) Ram Ram Trucks (373,120 units) ProMaster (65,869 units)

Surprises: Fiat’s tiny EV and Jeep’s huge SUV

Despite Stellantis’ 2024 sales performance tanking compared to previous years, there’s one brand that actually didn’t go into the red: Fiat. That’s all on the back of its tiny tike 500e, which contributed to the brand’s 154% uplift.

But…it’s a Pyrrhic victory, in terms of actual sales volume. Sure, Fiat 500 sales were up 8,000% over 2023 (when the little EV just launched), but that still only amounts to 970 cars for the whole year. The 500X crossover remained rock solid at 558 sales (up 4 vehicles from 2023), even though there was no 2024 model.

It’s worth noting that these figures do represent retail sales, rather than lease volumes. So, these are people who actually purchased a 500e, rather than lease one, as the TFL team alone is responsible for three such lease deals.

Another more substantial surprise to Stellantis’ bottom line is the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. At pretty much the exact opposite end of the spectrum, Jeep’s full-size SUV fared remarkably well, given its relatively high price tag and the rest of the company’s sales volumes. Jeep sold 43,125 Wagoners and 11,959 Grand Wagoneers last year, which represent a 48% and 13% uplift from 2023, respectively.

On a side note: Even with Dodge’s floundering sales following the discontinuation of the Charger and Challenger, the little Hornet did boost its numbers. 20,559 examples found buyers last year (and at least 25% of those sales came in Q4, when the brand offered sweetheart 0% finance deals to prospective buyers. Similarly, the similarly sized Jeep Compass also picked up substantially in 2024, selling 111,697 examples (or 16% more than in 2023).

Even in death, the Dodge Charger and Challenger are still popular.

One of the staples in Stellantis/FCA’s lineup for years has been the “Brotherhood of Muscle”, with the Dodge Challenger coupe and Charger sedan selling like hot cakes. Now, the automaker discontinued both models at the end of 2023, in preparation for the new all-electric Charger Daytona.

Likely because scores of people simply aren’t interested in an “electric muscle car”, the Challenger still sold 27,056 examples last year. The Charger proved even more popular, still shifting 34,754 units including some supercharged V8-powered SRT Hellcats. Those numbers are still down 40% and 54% year-over-year (understandable, considering production stopped a year ago), but the combined might of Challenger and Charger still outsold Ford’s Mustang (44,003 units) despite their official dead status.

Speaking of dead cars, can the one person who bought a freaking Dodge Dart raise their hand, please? That car’s been out of production for eight years! Someone also managed to pick up a new Viper last year…which admittedly is pretty cool by comparison.

Stellantis’ full-year 2024 sales report is available here.