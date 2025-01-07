Toyota Continues Its Nightshade Everything Campaign With Darker 2025 Prius Trim

(Images: Toyota)

The Toyota Prius is getting a slight price bump for the 2025 model year, but it still starts under $30K.

Time certainly flies, and the fifth-generation Prius is already entering its third model year. There aren’t many huge changes this time around, and that’s definitely not a bad thing, since Toyota managed what pretty much everyone thought was impossible through the last four generations. It turned its gawky (if efficient) and unexciting hybrid hatchback into something downright appealing.

In its current form, the 2025 Toyota Prius packs a reasonable 194 horsepower (196 if you go for the AWD version) and 152 lb-ft of torque. That makes it significantly spunkier than its forebears, but it still manages up to 57 mpg. If you live in a climate where you need some extra capability, you can get every trim with all-wheel drive — though it’s worth noting the car did struggle on the TFL Slip Test when Tommy ran it through its paces last April.

The biggest change for this year is Toyota’s reintroduction of the darkened out Nightshade trim to the lineup. Based on the mid-range XLE model, the Nightshade adds in gloss black wheels and black trim throughout, from the door handles to the badging and the bumper elements. There is a new color called Karashi, though, which is a cool addition if you like yellow hues. If you aren’t, you can buy the Nightshade trim in Wind Chill Pearl (white) or Midnight Black Metallic.

The rest of the 2025 model lineup remains the same. The base $29,485 LE kicks off the trim walk, representing a $400 price hike, followed by the $32,930 XLE and the $33,630 Nightshade. At the top of the stack, the Limited model also comes in $400 higher than last year, at $36,500. All-wheel drive will set you back $1,400 with any trim.

Right now, Toyota has only released pricing for the standard hybrid model, and not the Prius Plug-in Hybrid formerly known as the Prime. Odds are, though, it will get a similar treatment with a relatively minor price hike.