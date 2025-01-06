Genesis Reveals Its First GV60 Facelift: Here’s What’s Changed

(Images: Genesis)

Genesis’ small electric crossover gets its first significant update since its 2021 debut.

Time waits for no one, and that’s just as true for the EV space as it is for your conventional internal combustion cars. Now that it’s been around for a few years, Genesis is updating its GV60 crossover for the new model year — in the same sort of spirit as the premium model’s mainstream counterparts, the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

“Update” is the key word here, rather than complete overhaul, especially as you might struggle to see the styling changes at first glance. There are tweaks worth mentioning, though, including the reshaped front bumper and lower fascia versus previous model years. The split headlights are still a core feature of the GV60’s front-end look, but Genesis changed out the actual light assemblies to their new Micro Lens Array (MLA) setup, found on the pricier GV70 and GV80 SUVs.

In profile, the refreshed Genesis GV60 gets new five-spoke 21-inch wheels. Most of the garnishes are body color as well, to create a more cohesive overall design as well as improve its stance by looking lower and wider.

Inside, the new GV60 model leans into the ongoing trend across the automaker’s portfolio as well as the industry at-large — screen, screen, and more screen. In fact, you get a single 27-inch “Integrated Cockpit” system here, rather than a bezel separating the digital cluster from the infotainment screen.

Genesis also ditched the two-spoke design, which I actually liked for being a bit different, in favor of a sportier three-spoke setup like its other models. As far as being different, though, the GV60 does retain its rotating faux-crystal sphere gear selector, so that’s a nice touch. It’s unclear whether the blue interior shown here on the Korean model will translate to the North American market, but that would also seriously stand out from some of the other options on sale right now.

Full details on the refreshed Genesis GV60, including any changes to the battery capacity or powertrain, will be announced in the coming weeks. As has been the way with Hyundai, Kia and Genesis launches of late, we’ll see more information as this model hits the Korean market first, then rolls out to the rest of the world. Odds are, though, we won’t see much of a price shift from the present GV60’s $54,350 to $71,900 range, before any available incentives.

The major exception to that rule-of-thumb is the performance-oriented Magma, which Genesis already showed off in concept form. That will not only get the styling and tech changes we’ll see here as the rest of the lineup, but it will also get even more grunt than the Performnance (with a higher price tag, naturally).

While we haven’t driven this revamped model yet, of course, you can at least get some perspective on what is already available through the video below: