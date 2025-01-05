Ask Nathan: Will Nissan Unplug/Update The Frontier And Will Hyundai/Kia Build a Serious 4X4?

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Do you think the Nissan Frontier will be kept or killed if it merges with Honda?

Hyundai and KIA still do not have a dedicated off-roader.

The first question comes from a long-time fan who is concerned about the future of the Nissan Frontier, now that a merger with Honda is on the table.

Q: (Via:Twitter/X@NathanAdlen) I worry about the future of the Nissan Frontier.

With Honda coming in as the new overlords it looks bad. Honda builds the Ridgeline which is in the same mid sized class as the Frontier. Why would they continue to build something that competes against their own? Know you guys like the Ridgeline and I get why people like it. But the Frontier can do SO MUCH MORE. It is a real truck and is very rugged as you guys know.

It’s a shame. I think it is a real good truck that is finally starting to get people’s attention. I hope we don’t get rid of something this good. It’s not like the Titan. A good truck with way too much competition.

What do you think Nathan?

– Titan_Log

A: I can understand your concern, but I don’t think it’s that cut and dry.

We still need to hear from the automakers about this joint venture/partnership. It’s still not 100-percent, and we know very few details. I think it’s fair to say, cuts will be made – but I doubt it will be the Frontier anytime soon.

Last year, Nissan sold just under 56,000 Frontiers in the United States. That’s about one-fifth of how many Tacomas Toyota normally sells, although last year’s new Tacoma was somewhere around 170,000. New production tends to dip as all the products, and the assembly have to gear up. Now, Honda sold just over 45,000 Ridgelines in 2024, which may not be a huge number compared to Toyota, but it’s a solid and consistent seller for the automaker.

There could be a variety of things at play here, namely the opportunity for Honda to actually build up the Frontier. Hear me out: while the Ridgeline and Frontier are technically competitors, they serve completely different consumers. Other than having a bed, the only other thing they have in common is sporting a V6. The Frontier is a truck, and the Ridgeline is a crossover, with a bed – and there’s nothing wrong with either vehicle.

I’m a huge fan of both, and I think there’s plenty of room for these pickups under this larger umbrella.

If it were my call, I would make the Ridgeline more efficient, perhaps using Honda’s hybrid powertrain expertise. At the same time, invest in the Frontier by using its frame for more than one truck. You can read recent news about the possible return of the Nissan Xterra here. In addition, I would push to make it best-in-class, or near the top in overall capability. Nissan needs to undercut the competition with pricing too. Make it so compelling, it truly takes some sales away from Toyota, Ford, GM and Jeep.

In addition, Honda/Nissan need to offer a super inexpensive pickup that undercuts everyone and brings the fight directly to the Ford Maverick. Be in electric, PHEV, hybrid or a two-stroke, they need to be in Ford’s face right away. It’s a smart bet in my book.

Finally, many believe that building two completely different kinds of pickups will mitigate sales infighting. I would agree. There’s no reason to cancel the Frontier, as long as they remember what that truck is supposed to be all about. It needs to maintain its identity, and it needs to grow.

– N

The last comment comes from an unusual phone call I received regarding the possibility of Hyundai and KIA building an actual off-road vehicle.

Q: (Via: LinkedIn – phone call [paraphrased]) It seems that Hyundai and KIA are building everything except for serious off-road vehicles.

They have sports cars, EV, a new pickup truck and luxury cars with Genesis, but there is no purpose-built off-road vehicle. Do you think they have the wherewithal to build something that could compete against Jeep?

— An interview question from Saudi Arabia

A: You forgot convertibles, but I hear they may have one soon (Genesis Concept X).

Yes, I hear you – and there may be a few things that will change the landscape of the automaker’s off-road landscape. They are quite serious about their electrification, and EVs in general. From what we’ve seen over the past year or two, it looks like we might see an all-electric off-road vehicle in the works. Will it be a “hard-core” off-roader? That’s hard to say, but if they do build something like the KIA PV5 WKNDR concept – it could be epic.

Additionally, Hyundai has been building a rough-and-tumble truck for a while. Sure, it’s no Ford Raptor, but it is beefy, and (from what I hear) pretty capable in the rough. I am talking about the Hyundai Porter II 4×4 truck. It’s a cab-over design with either a diesel, or all-electric powertrain. I’m pretty sure the diesel is the only one that offers a 4×4 setup.

It’s more of an industrial vehicle that designated as a KDM (Korean domestic market) vehicle. Still, if you were to look at some of the images of this thing, especially the nice looking interior, it sure looks like something comfy. At the same time, it has a solid rear axle, beefy frame and fairly short overhangs. All good things for off-roading.

Will Hyundai bring something like that to the United States? Doubtful, but never doubt their ambitions!

— N