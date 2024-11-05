Toyota Debuts RAV-X Off-Road Racer Concept At SEMA

(Images: Toyota)

Toyota says its RAV4-based concept on display at SEMA is “all about off-road prowess”.

Some automakers brought a wide range of builds to Las Vegas this year, and Toyota is no exception. In fact, it keeps showing off additional builds after it initially made waves with the 4Runner TRD Surf and the Land Cruiser ROX, followed by other builds based on the GR86, the Supra and the Tacoma. Now, we’re looking at more of an experimental build that Toyota says “explores next-gen RAV4 possibilities” by creating the appropriately named RAV-X concept.

“The vision behind the RAV-X was to create a halo vehicle concept for the RAV4 lineup,” says senior engineering manager for Toyota Service Parts and Accessories Jakin Wilson. To that end, this particular SEMA build uses the 302-horsepower RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid (formerally called the Prime) as a base.

Naturally, the Toyota RAV-X concept goes farther than just jacking up the PHEV and calling it a day. It uses the compact SUV’s most potent powertrain option, then adds in a ram air intake for good measure. Toyota did increase the car’s height by two inches over the standard vehicle, and it increased the track by 6.3 inches. Underneath, though, the RAV-X brings 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass shocks with dual-speed compression adjustment capability as part of a Dakar-inspired rework from the standard RAV4. It also gets forged aluminum lower control arms in the front and similarly forged rear upper supports to further beef up the suspension.

Apart from the white, gray, orange and red livery, the Toyota RAV-X concept brings in a redesigned front bumper with a full-width skid plate and functional cooling ducts. The bumper also incorporates Rigid LED lights and red recovery hooks. Along the side, there are wider fenders to accommodate the increased front and rear track, while there’s a spoiler and black trim piece at the back that removes the inner portion of the RAV4’s typical taillights. Lower down, the RAV-X gets a new rear bumper design that integrates a high-clearance dual-port exhaust system.

Finishing everything off, the Toyota RAV-X concept rides on 17-inch forged aluminum wheels wrapped with 265/65-R17 BFGoodrich KM3 mud-terrain tires.

In the world of small crossovers, Toyota already makes some effort to reach out to the adventure-inclined with the RAV4 Adventure trim, as well as the TRD Off-Road. Neither really turn the SUVs into a much more serious off-roader, though, so the RAV-X definitely looks intriguing, especially with three electric motors backing up its 2.5-liter gas engine. While the automaker teases “next-gen” possibilities, I seriously doubt we’ll see this hardcore RAV4 actually make it to production.

Maybe some of its components will wind up in a next-gen TRD Off-Road? We’ll have to wait and see there.