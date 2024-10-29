Orders For the 2025 Lucid Gravity Open November 7: Here’s How Much It Will Cost

(Images: Lucid Motors)

While the Lucid Air gave us a look at what the company’s all about, the Gravity SUV will determine its fortunes moving forward.

Having a 500-mile-plus sedan in your lineup is a great marketing point for an electric car maker, but to really build brand presence in today’s market, you need a family-minded SUV — like the Lucid Gravity. We first checked out the company’s three-row offering at last year’s LA Auto Show, but now the order books are officially opening in just over a week. Even better, we know how much it will cost.

The 2025 Lucid Gravity will get see the Touring model kick off the range, rather than a base Pure trim that the Air has. The Gravity Touring starts at $79,900, excluding destination (Lucid didn’t announce what that charge will be just yet, but it’s $1,500 for the Air). Interestingly enough, that base MSRP squeaks in just under the $80,000 cap to qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit, though it is unclear at this point whether the base model will in fact qualify for the incentive. The automaker did not announce that it would qualify in its Tuesday statement, but it did announce last month that it is preparing its Casa Grande, Arizona factory to build the Gravity SUV.

At the top of the range, the 2025 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring will come in at $96,400. The automaker claims this top model will pack more than 800 horsepower and manage more than 440 miles on a single charge. Lucid did not mention specs for the Touring, but it will likely pack a bit less power and lower range, if it follows its sedan counterpart.

Availability depends on which model you want

Here’s the rub if you want a new Lucid Gravity: Only the higher-end Grand Touring models will arrive later this year. The entry-level Touring trim won’t begin production until late 2025. However, orders for both models will open on November 7, with current Air owners getting priority for delivery.

We’ll likely get more details in the coming months about other specs and expanded trims, as it’s unclear whether Lucid will launch a more affordable Pure model alongside the Air. The company also said it would announce pricing and availability details for markets outside the U.S. at a later date.